Haru Nemuri Unveils North American Tour Dates

Songwriter Haru Nemuri will embark on the HARU NEMURI “ekkolaptómenos” NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2025, kicking off in September. The tour will see the artist performing across nine major cities in North America, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Toronto, where she will bring her electrifying live show to international audiences who have already shown passionate support for her unique sound and vision. Tickets are available now here.

Her highly anticipated new album, ekkolaptómenos, is set to be released on August 1, 2025. The album, entirely self-produced, will feature 11 tracks, including the previously released single “anointment.” The project marks a bold new chapter in HARU NEMURI's career following her decision earlier this year to pursue a more DIY, anarchistic approach to her art by founding her own label, ekkolaptómenos.

As excitement builds for both the album release and potential domestic tour dates in Japan, fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the career of this boundary-pushing artist.

HARU NEMURI ekkolaptómenos NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2025

September 12, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

September 15, 2025 - Oakland, CA - Crybaby

September 18, 2025 - Vancouver, BA - Fox Cabaret

September 19, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

September 21, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop

September 23, 2025 - New York, NY - Elsewhere

September 25, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

September 27, 2025 - Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs

September 29, 2025 - Washington D.C., DC - Black Cat

About HARU NEMURI

HARU NEMURI has always made music for herself first, but now the world is listening—even if they don’t understand a word she sings, raps, and screams. Rooted in punk and riot grrrl ethos, her music is anthemic, frantic, and poetic, channeling fire as both destruction and renewal—like a phoenix reborn or the first blooms of spring. Drawing from influences like Fugazi, Björk, and Susumu Hirasawa, she fuses J-pop, rap, experimental, and hardcore into a fearless, genre-defying sound. Her critically acclaimed album SHUNKA RYOUGEN received an 8.0 rating from Pitchfork and was praised by The Fader and Paste Magazine as “a convincing balance of nihilism and hope.”

Her 2018 debut album Haru to Shura received global acclaim, ranking among the best on major U.S. music sites. During the pandemic, she performed at SXSW Online, Midem, and Live on KEXP. In 2022, she completed her first sold-out North American tour, appeared on Audiotree Live, and joined Pussy Riot’s SXSW set as a guest vocalist. Known for her mesmerizing performances, Haru commands the stage with untamed energy and surreal imagery, leaving audiences unable to look away. While going on another 30-city world tour, her Washington, D.C. show went viral when Fugazi’s Ian MacKaye attended, further cementing her reputation as a boundary-pushing force in modern music.

In 2023, she was selected for Spotify’s RADAR: Early Noise, performed at SUMMER SONIC, and released INSAINT, an all-band-recorded EP. She headlined tours across the U.K., Europe, and Thailand and was named to Forbes Japan's 30 Under 30.

In 2024, HARU NEMURI headlined tours in New Zealand, Australia, and the U.S. She also collaborated with New York duo Frost Children on the EP Soul Kiss and Thai artist Pyra on Don’t Make Love Vow. In 2025, she recently released naughty Al, exploring AI and femininity, continuing to push artistic and conceptual boundaries.

Photo Credit: Airi Hayashi

