Harry Styles Announces New Tour Dates for 2020

Harry Styles has announced a 2020 world tour, 'Love On Tour,' in support of his upcoming album Fine Line. The extensive run of shows will begin in April in the UK and will travel across Europe and North America before concluding in Mexico in October. Full list of dates are below. South American dates will be announced soon while Asia, Australia and more to be announced in 2020.

Joining Harry across the world is rising pop star King Princess in Europe (April 15 - May 31), singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis in US & Canada (June 26 - September 5), and Jamaican reggae singer Koffee in Mexico (September 29 - October 3).

For the US & Canada dates and select European dates, American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, November 18 at 10am local time through Thursday, November 21 at 10pm local time and beginning at 11am local time for the New York City market.

"We are thrilled to partner with Harry to bring a new American Express Experience to our Card Members, including first access to his global tour and an unrepeatable night at his one-night-only show at the Forum," said Brandy Sanders, Vice President, Global Entertainment Partnerships & Experiences, American Express. "We know how passionate our Card Members are about music, so it's exciting to continue to give them unparalleled access to the artists they know and love."

Harry Styles Love on Tour 2020 Dates

June 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 28 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 6 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 7 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 8 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 10 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 19 - St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 21 - St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 24 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 25 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 28 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 29 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 31 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 1 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 3 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 6 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

August 7 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

August 10 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 11 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

August 13 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 15 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 18 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 21 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 25 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

August 27 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 29 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

August 30 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

September 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 5 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum





