Harry Styles Announces New Tour Dates for 2020
Harry Styles has announced a 2020 world tour, 'Love On Tour,' in support of his upcoming album Fine Line. The extensive run of shows will begin in April in the UK and will travel across Europe and North America before concluding in Mexico in October. Full list of dates are below. South American dates will be announced soon while Asia, Australia and more to be announced in 2020.
Joining Harry across the world is rising pop star King Princess in Europe (April 15 - May 31), singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis in US & Canada (June 26 - September 5), and Jamaican reggae singer Koffee in Mexico (September 29 - October 3).
For the US & Canada dates and select European dates, American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, November 18 at 10am local time through Thursday, November 21 at 10pm local time and beginning at 11am local time for the New York City market.
"We are thrilled to partner with Harry to bring a new American Express Experience to our Card Members, including first access to his global tour and an unrepeatable night at his one-night-only show at the Forum," said Brandy Sanders, Vice President, Global Entertainment Partnerships & Experiences, American Express. "We know how passionate our Card Members are about music, so it's exciting to continue to give them unparalleled access to the artists they know and love."
Get tickets here.
See a complete list of tour dates here:
Harry Styles Love on Tour 2020 Dates
June 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 28 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 6 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 7 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 8 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 10 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 17 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 19 - St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 21 - St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 24 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 25 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 28 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 29 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 31 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
August 1 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 3 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
August 6 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
August 7 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
August 10 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 11 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
August 13 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 15 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 18 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
August 21 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
August 25 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
August 27 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 29 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
August 30 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
September 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 5 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
September 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum