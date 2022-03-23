Harry Styles Announces New Album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles has announced that his third studio album, "Harry's House," will be released on May 20.

Billboard reports that the album will have 13 tracks, more than any of the Grammy-winner's previous works. Styles also released a new trailer for the upcoming album, which can be seen below.

Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world's top-ten best selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history.

His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, making it Harry's second US Number One album and made chart history providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically trading sales data in 1991.

Since launching his solo career, he has gained prestigious accolades including, two BRIT awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award an American Music Award and many others across the world, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in September 2021 in Las Vegas. Harry performed over 40 shows throughout the US at the end of last year winning praise from fans and critics alike. His shows are packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi.

Watch the new album trailer here: