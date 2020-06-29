Harry Hains' Posthumous ANTIBOY Single and Concept Album Announced

The family of the late Harry Hains will introduce Harry's beautiful vision and new music.

A multi-dimensional and compelling musician, actor (most noted for American Horror Story and The OA,) artist, and model, Harry didn't define himself by the constructs surrounding us, and his concept of ANTIBOY offers a portal into an age of existence where there is complete unparalleled freedom to live without preconceptions and societal labels.

At a time when society is rising up to break down old systems and demanding equality for all, Harry's extraordinary perspective, found at the intersection of our conversations on sexuality, gender, race and self-expression, endures because of its cultural relevance.

Through his forthcoming posthumous concept album, A Glitch In Paradise - an amalgamation of rock, electronica and gothic pop, Harry (as the robotic character ANTIBOY) imagines a world in which human and machine co-exist and eventually conjoin. In this robot utopia, there is no inequality, prejudice, or toxicity. But this is more than just imagining - Harry lived it through his own identity, which was gender fluid, shapeshifting and open to interpretation just like his music.

The focus on artificial intelligence, of non-binary existence, negates gender and labels. Harry never used gender pronouns and would deliver his vocal performance in a way that almost mimicked robotic voices, maintaining a neutrality. ANTIBOY, who has not been assigned a gender, opens up a conversation about what the future of our species should and could be.

The songs on the album reveal that ANTIBOY is not a perfect specimen. ANTIBOY is a malfunctioning robot in pain, stuck in a loop of heartache, introduced in the lyrics of "Good Enough" - "You remind me how it hurts / Make me forget what I learned / Remind me how it hurts / Maybe it's all too much / Maybe I'm not pure enough for you? / Maybe I'm not good enough for you / Maybe It's too much for us ... for you / You won't tell me that you love me / Why do I try / You won't tell me that you love me / It's all a lie."

Although Harry isn't here to speak for his creations, they speak for him, offering up the view he had for a more inclusive, more modernized world, and Harry's mother Jane Badler and his partner Mike are available for select interviews to share insight into Harry's music and vision on his behalf. (Jane is an actress who starred in the seminal series V in the 80s and has gone on to have an extensive career in TV, film, stage and live cabaret including the Mission Impossible reboot in 1989, the 2011 reboot of V on ABC, three albums and many music videos. She recently filmed FreeFall, a horror feature with Sean Ashmore and is currently writing her first novel.)

