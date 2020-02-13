Harrison Storm Shares 'Be Slow'; Announces North American Headline Tour 　​  ​ 

Over the past few years, Harrison Storm has crafted a singular style, merging classically-inspired fingerpicking and sophisticated lyrics with a rich and soulful vocal delivery that is both intimate and explosive. With emotional honesty and sharply observed lyrics, the latest single "Be Slow" calls for quiet reflection when life becomes chaotic and overwhelming. Harrison explains, "it's very easy to get caught up in your own world and thinking patterns that can be tough to get out of. This song is about taking a step back and really trying not to get lost in the rush of life when it can seem to move way too quickly." Speaking to American Songwriter, Harrison adds, "the song was written and recorded in a cozy studio barn in the English countryside with Nick Atkinson and End Holloway. For me, it's a song written about when you've suddenly taken a step back out of your day or your week and you really notice that you're caught up in your own world. The pace of things seems to be rushing a little too fast for your liking, so you stop to re-assess."

Listen below!

Harrison is currently on the road with labelmates and friends Hollow Coves, having just wrapped dates with The Paper Kites. During a run of sold-out headline shows across UK, and Europe, Harrison caught up with Monaco Sessions for a striking acoustic performance of the title track from last year's EP Falling Down. Watch the clip below.

On May 19, Harrison will kick off his North American headline tour in DC. Additional cities include New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now. For tour updates and more information, please visit www.harrisonstorm.com.

"Be Slow" will be available tomorrow via Nettwerk Records. Stay tuned in the coming days for more music and news from Harrison Storm.

Tour Dates

**With Hollow Coves

Thurs., 2/13 Montreal, QC @ L'Astral **

Sat., 2/15 Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre **

Mon., 2/17 Chicago, IL @ Schubas **

Tues., 2/18 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry **

Fri., 2/21 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge **

Sat., 2/22 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court **

Mon., 2/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour **

Thurs., 2/27 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge **

Fri., 2/28 Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theatre **

Sat., 2/29 Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub **

Tues., 5/19 Washington, DC @ DC9

Wed., 5/20 New York, NY @ Berlin

Thurs., 5/21 Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee

Sat., 5/23 Montreal, QC @ Le Ministère

Sun., 5/24 Toronto, ON @ The Drake

Tues., 5/26 Detroit, MI @ Underground @ DIME

Wed., 5/27 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Fri., 5/29 St. Paul, MN @ Clown Lounge

Sun., 5/31 Winnipeg, MB @ The Cloakroom

Tues., 6/2 Edmonton, AB @ The Almanac

Wed., 6/3 Calgary, AB @ Ironwood Stage & Grill

Fri., 6/5 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Sat., 6/6 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Back Bar

Sun., 6/7 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

Tues., 6/9 San Francisco, CA @ Amado's

Thurs., 6/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Hotel Café





