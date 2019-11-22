Harper Grae Shares 'Wanna Wear A Dress' Music Video

Rising songstress Harper Grae released her visually stunning video for "Wanna Wear A Dress" following the premiere with Hollywood Life, who called it "an inspiring tale that diminishes the differences between Boomer/GenXer/Millennial, revealing that love unites us all." The powerful piece which was directed by Christian Hall and Becky Reiser and shot in Nashville, TN, shares the coming out story of a young girl who is getting ready for her first date with her supportive parents behind her. Catch the video on CMT Music starting today between 1-1:30pm EST.



"Wanna Wear A Dress," premiered last week with American Songwriter who praised, "the purposefully sparse production makes way for a powerfully intentional vocal that is reminiscent of Martina McBride or Trisha Yearwood, delivering the musically balanced message of self-love - and, with that, having the courage to assert what you want and deserve." With stunning lyrics written by Kathryn Gallagher - who is currently starring on Broadway in Jagged Little Pill and was featured in Netflix's hit show You - the song shares the story of being unapologetically yourself when it comes to relationships and love. Adding to the excitement, the Auburn University alumna will perform in front of 95,000+ people at the Iron Bowl halftime show on November 30.



"For me, 'Wanna Wear A Dress' music video evokes simplicity and honesty in a raw and authentic visual depiction of two love stories through the generations; which is what we set out to do," Grae shared with Hollywood Life.



Rolling Stone Country called Harper Grae "a platinum-voiced country-pop singer with a flair for turning her harrowing past into high art." Grae, whose self-adopted last name stands for 'God redeems all equally,' comes from an early life that no one would choose, and yet uses that experience as fuel for a creative fire that nurtures all who gather near. Her work has been described as "riveting, heartbreaking stuff that doubles as trauma therapy" by Rolling Stone Country, and she has been noted for "wisdom that's beyond her years" by CMT.



Upon graduation from Auburn University, she auditioned for televised talent show "The Glee Project." After exiting the competition in one of the final episodes, Harper moved to Nashville and began her development as a singer-songwriter and founded a non-profit, the Look Up Foundation, giving back to those with early circumstances similar to her own. Her story and resilience attracted the attention of Bobby Bones, whose own personal background mirrored Grae's. He invited Grae on to his radio show, unintentionally coinciding the visit with the anniversary of her mother's death. Following the Bobby Bones show, Harper Grae's star has continued to rise with Billboard declaring that she should be "showered with praise."

Photo Credit: Chelsea Thompson





Related Articles View More Music Stories