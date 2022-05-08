Hard Rock's Saint Asonia to Drop

Hard rock juggernaut Saint Asonia, featuring former Three Days Grace frontman Adam Gontier and Staind guitarist/founding member Mike Mushok, are back with a new EP. The band will release Introvert on July 1 via Spinefarm. Pre-order it here. Today, the band has shared the first single from the seven-track EP in the form of "Above It All." Watch the video, directed by Justin Reich, here.



"'Above It All' is about rising above all the chaos, negativity, judgment and living the life you want to, not the life that is expected of you by others," says Gontier. "The song was written during the first lockdown in Canada after COVID hit. None of us had ever been through anything like this in our lifetimes and no one really knew how we as a society should act and deal with a global pandemic. I really felt it gave people a great opportunity to search inside themselves about how best to deal with these crazy circumstances and choose how they want to live their lives coming out of this."



The EP also features the band's well-received cover of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," which arrived last year. The quartet - rounded out by Cale Gontier [bass] and Cody Watkins [drums]- have perfected a fusion of gut-punching grooves, intricate fretwork, airtight songwriting, and soaring choruses.



For as much as Gontier and Mushok had achieved in multiplatinum rock acts Three Days Grace and Staind, respectively, the musicians also architected the framework for a singular legacy together in Saint Asonia. 2015's self-titled Saint Asonia kicked open the door as Loudwire crowned them "Best New Artist" at the Loudwire Music Awards. The 2019 follow-up, Flawed Design, only ingratiated a growing fan base.

Lead single "The Hunted," featuring Sully Erna of Godsmack, racked up 13 million Spotify streams, bringing their cumulative streams near the 100 million-mark. New Noise awarded it 4.5-out-of-5 stars and urged, "Any fan of hard rock (whether they've listened in recently or not) should give Saint Asonia a spin." Meanwhile, Loudwire named it among "The 50 Best Rock Albums of the Year." Along the way, they hit the road with the likes of Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, Seether, Alter Bridge, and Mötley Crüe.



INTROVERT EP TRACK LISTING:

"Above It All"

"Better Late Than Never"

"Chew Me Up"

"So What"

"Left Behind"

"Bite the Bullet"

"Blinding Lights"