Har Mar Superstar Announces LP 'Roseville'

Today, Har Mar Superstar announces his upcoming LP and shares the lead single "Where We Began." Roseville is out March 5th. The AV Club premiered the track, alongside a personal video from Sean Tillman announcing the pre-order for the vinyl's limited editions.

Welcome to Roseville, the 7th studio album by Har Mar Superstar. Sean Tillmann's latest collection of songs is career defining culmination of life and musical experiences that were heavily influenced by 70s AM gold artists including Todd Rundgren, Elton John, Carole King, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Genesis, Hall and Oates, Meat Loaf, Dory Previn, and ELO. The album came together in the late months of 2020 and is the first true collaborative effort of the whole touring band. It was distance recorded by all of the members in their home studios and the band's home base, Mid City Studio, in Minneapolis. It has been described as an "existential homecoming" that chronicles Tillmann's return to life as a Minnesotan over the last 5 years.

Most of the album was produced by bandmates Aaron Baum and Ryan Mach. John Fields (Jonas Brothers, Andrew WK, Har Mar's 2004 album "The Handler") returned to Team Har Mar producing "Solid Ghost" and "Hearts Have Misspoken", and Ryan Olson (Poliça, Gayngs, Swamp Dogg) dropped in to produce "Patchwork Prisms". Texas musical legends in the making Kam Franklin (The Suffers) and Jackie Venson (one of the greatest guitarists alive) popped by to elevate "Another Century" into a soul duet masterpiece. Denver Dalley (Desaparecidos) and T. Macey Taylor (Bright Eyes, Jenny Lewis, Amanda Shires) appear on "Where We Began" which they helped write on the road while supporting Afghan Whigs a few years back. The band is Nelson Devereaux, Jake Baldwin, Adam Hurlburt, Ethan Elseth, Aaron Baum, and Ryan Mach, and everyone had a hand in co-writing to help make this album a united, genre hopping masterpiece.

The whole album is a cohesive journey designed to be listened to front to back, but each track is strong enough to stand on its own.

Listen to the new single here, via the AV Club.

Photo Credit: Graham Tolbert