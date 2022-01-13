Hanson Announces 2022 World Tour & 30th Anniversary Album

Pop-Rock Trio Hanson announces their Red Green Blue World Tour with tickets going on sale at 10am (local) January 20, along with their unique new album comprised of the band's three solo-led projects. Red Green Blue will be released via 3CG Records on May 20 right as the band is reaching the milestone of 30 years performing together.

The new Red Green Blue album brings together the band's three unique creative voices like never before with a third of the album written and produced by each brother (Taylor's Red, Isaac's Green and Zac's Blue). The project brings together a team of collaborators, with the album co-produced by Grammy Award-winning Producer, Engineer and Mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco), and Grammy Award-winning Artist and Producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland, Sharon Van Etten).

"Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. Red Green Blue is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms," said Isaac Hanson.

"Our love and respect for Jim Scott has only grown since we first met 20 years ago. He has been behind some of our favorite albums, so it's an absolute joy to have finally made a project together," said Taylor Hanson.

Added Zac Hanson, "We have had a long friendship and deep connection with David since our early days as a band. We could not have had a better musical collaborator for this milestone project."

Beginning in June in Europe, the Red Green Blue World Tour will bring Hanson to the US and Canada from July-September, Latin America in September, and Australia & New Zealand in November. The band's first major tour since their String Theory album & tour in 2018/2019, fans will be in store for a tour which not only features the premiere of 15 songs from the new project but will also be the first tour to include live performances of 2020's Against The World as well as career-spanning setlists of fan favorites. The US and Canada leg of the tour is produced by Live Nation. Citi is the official US and Canada presale credit card. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 18th at 9am PT/12pm ET until Wednesday, January 19th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit here.

Fresh off of the release of Against The World, featuring seven songs released consecutively each month, the prolific band of brothers are reinforcing their deep musicality and credibility as writers, performers, and producers with the new project. Leading up to May's full album release of Red Green Blue, fans will get a taste of the trifecta of sound, with a single featuring each of the brothers. Coming February 11 Taylor's earnest and dynamic "Child At Heart", March 11 will see the release of Isaac's organic and heartwarming "Write You A Song" and April 15 will feature the rock-infused pop of Zac's "Don't Let Me Down".

Hanson are a multi-platinum three-time Grammy-nominated pop-rock trio, selling over 16 million albums, and performing concerts to over 3 million fans. Founded in Tulsa, OK in 1992, the band established a regional following before making a meteoric rise to international fame with their major-label debut, Middle Of Nowhere, lead by the ubiquitous single "MmmBop," which was a #1 single in 27 countries simultaneously. They have garnered a string of consecutive top 40 singles, seven studio albums, two Christmas albums, and five live releases. The band founded their independent record label in 2003, a story which was chronicled in their acclaimed documentary Strong Enough To Break, a crucial step in the band's ability to maintain their coveted connection with their global fanbase.

2017 marked the band's 25th Anniversary Middle of Everywhere Best Of release and World Tour, featuring the new single "I Was Born", followed by 2018's String Theory symphonic album, which saw the band perform alongside leading symphonies in some of the world's most prestigious venues on the accompanying tour. In addition to their musical endeavors, in 2007 Hanson launched their Take The Walk grassroots campaign to provide poverty and HIV/AIDS relief in Africa. In 2013, they launched Hanson Brothers Beer, premiering their new venture with a signature Pale Ale, Mmmhops, and in 2014, they launched the Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival in Tulsa OK, which is among the largest craft beer and music events in the country.

Tour Dates

EUROPE

JUNE

8 - Helsinki FINLAND - House of Culture

10 - Stockholm SWEDEN - Berns

12 - Oslo NORWAY - Vulkan Arena

13 - Goteborg SWEDEN - Pustervik

14 - Kolding DENMARK - Godset

16 - Hamburg GERMANY - Mojo

17 - Koln GERMANY - Gloria

18 - Munich GERMANY - Strom

20 - Milan ITALY - Magazzini Generali

22 - Paris FRANCE - La Cigale

23 - Brussels BELGIUM - AB

24 - Amsterdam NETHERLANDS - Melkweg

26 - Nottingham UK - Rock City

28 - Glasgow UK - SWG3 Galvanisers

29 - Manchester UK - O2 Ritz

30 - London UK - Roundhouse

JULY

2 - Bristol UK - O2 Academy

3 - Leeds UK - University - Stylus

NORTH AMERICA

JULY

12 - Houston TX - House of Blues

14 - New Orleans LA - The Joy Theater

15 - Nashville TN - Ryman Auditorium

16 - Atlanta GA - The Eastern

17 - St Petersburg FL - Jannus Live

19 - Birmingham AL - Alabama Theater

20 - Raleigh NC - The Ritz

22 - Richmond VA - The National

23 - Silver Spring MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

24 - Philadelphia PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

26 - Pittsburgh PA - Palace Theatre

28 - Albany NY - Empire Live

29 - Boston MA - House of Blues

30 - Hampton Beach NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

31 - New York NY - The Beacon Theatre

AUGUST

2 - Montreal QC - Corona Theatre

3 - Toronto ON - Danforth Music Hall

5 - Elizabeth IN - Ceasers Event Center

6 - Cleveland OH - Agora Theatre

7 - Detroit MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

9 - Grand Rapids MI - 20 Monroe Live

10 - Indianapolis IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

12 - St Louis MO - The Pageant

13 - Chicago IL - Aragon Ballroom

14 - Madison WI - The Sylvee

16 - Springfield MO - Gillioz Theatre

18 - Council Bluffs IA - Stir Cove at Harrah's

19 - Minneapolis MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

20 - Fargo ND - Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors

21 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

23 - Calgary AB - The Palace Theatre

24 - Edmonton AB - Midway

26 - Vancouver BC - The Vogue Theatre

27 - Seattle WA - The Moore

28 - Portland OR - Crystal Ballroom

30 - San Francisco CA - The Fillmore

31 - Anaheim CA - House of Blues

SEPTEMBER

2 - Los Angeles CA - Ace Theatre

3 - San Diego CA - Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay

4 - Phoenix AZ - The Van Buren

6 - Las Vegas NV - Brooklyn Bowl

7 - Salt Lake City UT - The Depot

9 - Denver CO - Paramount Theatre

10 - Kansas City MO - Uptown Theatre

11 - Wichita KS - Cotillion Ballroom

13 - Austin TX - Emo's

14 - Dallas TX - House of Blues

LATIN AMERICA

SEPTEMBER

25 - Mexico City MEXICO - BlackBerry

27 - Guadalajara MEXICO - Teatro Diana

28 - Leon MEXICO - Foro de Lago

29 - Queretaro MEXICO - Teatro Metropolitan

OCTOBER

1 - Monterrey MEXICO - Pabellon M

4 - Santiago CHILE - Teatro Coliseo

6 - Buenos Aires ARGENTINA - Teatro Gran Rivadavia

8 - Montevideo URUGUAY - La Trastienda

11 - Porto Alegre BRAZIL - Teatro Bourbon Country

12 - Curitiba BRAZIL - Live Curitiba

14 - Ribeirão Preto BRAZIL - Arena Eurobike

15 - Sao Paulo BRAZIL - Espaco Das Americas

16 - Uberlandia BRAZIL - Arena Sabiazinho

19 - Brasilia BRAZIL - Centro de Convencoes Ulyess Guimaraes

21 - Rio de Janeiro BRAZIL - Qualistage

AUSTRALIA

November 2022 dates to be announced later this Spring