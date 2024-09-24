Hank Azaria To Play Brooklyn Bowl with Acclaimed Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Six-time Emmy Award winner, Screen Actors Guild Award winner, and Tony Award nominee Hank Azaria is performing his critically acclaimed Bruce Springsteen Tribute, Hank Azaria & The EZ Street Band, at Brooklyn Bowl on Friday, November 8th, 2024 at 8pm ET.

Azaria is an acclaimed voice artist, perhaps best known for his decades of work on The Simpsons. Now he’s using his voice in a new and different way, and having a blast entertaining people in a live, concert setting. Azaria spent months creating an impression of Bruce’s distinctive speaking cadence and singing ‘voice’ to conceive the tribute show. As Azaria told Rolling Stone, “I think of it as a theatrical performance,” he says. “I’m staying in character as Bruce even though I’m telling stories about myself. It’s a performance piece, but I’m not a Bruce impersonator.”

The tribute performance itself is a joyful, full-tilt rock ’n roll event, and Azaria’s physicality and flair are a true homage to Bruce. Azaria channels many familiar components of Bruce Springsteen’s iconography: intimate, irreverent storytelling, connection to family, preternatural stamina, camaraderie with the band, and a palpable love for performing. Azaria has delivered a show we want to root for - invigorating, upbeat and ambitious. Hank Azaria & The EZ Street Band has been praised by: Rolling Stone, NPR Weekend Edition, New York Magazine, NBC-TV New York Live, Relix, The Observer and more.

MORE ABOUT Hank Azaria:

Hank Azaria is a six-time Emmy Award winner, Screen Actors Guild Award winner, and Tony Award nominee. He most recently starred in Sam Levinson and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye’s THE IDOL, alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp on HBO, and Apple TV+’s HELLO TOMORROW alongside Billy Crudup. Azaria also appeared in a guest starring role in the fifth and final season of Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino’s THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL on Amazon. Previously, he received critical acclaim for starring as Jim Brockmire on the comedy series, BROCKMIRE – which he executive produced and was nominated for three Critics’ Choice Awards for “Best Actor in a Comedy Series.” Additionally, Azaria guest starred on RAY DONOVAN and won the 2016 Emmy Award and was nominated again the following year for his role. He was also Emmy-nominated for his notable guest starring roles on FRIENDS and MAD ABOUT YOU. Azaria is well known for being a principal voice actor on THE SIMPSONS, voicing over 100 characters including the iconic Moe Szyslak, Police Chief Wiggum and ComicBook Guy. He has won four Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Voice-Over Performance” and has been nominated for an additional six Emmys. On the big screen, Azaria starred as the scene-stealing housekeeper, Agador Spartacus, in Mike Nichols’ THE BIRDCAGE and won a Screen Actors Guild Award as well as received a nomination for his performance.

Other film credits include: GODZILLA, AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS, LOVE AND OTHER DRUGS, SHATTERED GLASS, HEAT, THE WIZARD OF LIES, QUIZ SHOW, THE SMURFS and THE SMURFS 2, NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: BATTLE OF THE SMITHSONIAN, ALONG CAME POLLY, DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY, NOW AND THEN, ANASTASIA, and PRETTY WOMAN. Azaria recently partnered with Soul Focused Group to create the Human Solidarity Project – a nonprofit initiative that fosters change by providing opportunities and resources to communities in need. Azaria also sits on the board for DREAM Charter Schools which serve thousands of children across East Harlem and the Bronx through a network of free, extended-day, extended-year, and community sports-based youth development programs.

