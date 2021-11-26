Hall & Oates Release 'Live At the Troubador Album' On Vinyl for the First Time

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and the number-one selling duo in music history, Daryl Hall and John Oates, release 'Live At The Troubadour', for the first time ever on vinyl.

Purchase the 3LP vinyl release here.

The album, which graces the shelves in 3LP vinyl format, is a collection of live, stripped-back classics, including hits such as 'You Make My Dreams', 'Maneater', 'Sara Smile', and many more. Alongside this, the album is released in 2CD format and is available to stream on DSPs here.

John Oates explains; "Playing the Troubadour in LA has been a "rite of passage" for live musicians for 64 years and Daryl and I played our first show there opening for the late great Harry Chapin in 1973. Over the years I always loved seeing shows and hanging out there with musicians and friends...returning to play again in 2008 was a full-circle moment for me and the vibe was amazing."

'Live At The Troubadour' was initially released in CD and DVD format in 2008, however this is the first time the album will be available for fans in vinyl format - and it's sounding bigger, better and more iconic than ever! This release adds to Daryl Hall and John Oates' extensive and highly successful discography, which is still resonating with existing and new fans across the globe.

Reflecting on the recorded shows, Daryl Hall whimsically adds; "It's always interesting to return to the scene of the crime."

Daryl Hall and John Oates remain to be a huge inspiration to some of the world's most successful contemporary artists, from The xx to Kanye West, who have all sampled hits from the formidable duo. One of the most sampled artists today, their impact can be heard everywhere from boy band harmonies, to neo-soul to rap-rock fusion.

In 2014, Daryl Hall and John Oates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an achievement matched by their legendary discography, superstar status, and raft of monster hits spanning five decades.

