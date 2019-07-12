Hal Leonard Launches Revolutionary Self-Publishing Program

Hal Leonard has announced a massive expansion of ArrangeMe, their program that lets musicians legally and easily upload sheet music of original works or arrangements of popular songs and sell them on market-leading music websites. The newly expanded self-publishing platform provides a much-needed service for composers, arrangers, indie bands, educators, and anyone else who wants to sell sheet music of their own compositions or arrangements for all instruments and ensembles.

Through ArrangeMe, composers can upload their works for free and set their own sale price for the piece to be sold on sites including SheetMusicPlus and Noteflight. ArrangeMe takes care of paying the appropriate fees to the copyright holders and also pays commissions on each sale to the composer/arranger who uploaded the works.

The beta launch of the ArrangeMe program saw spectacular results: 270,000 self-published titles are already for sale; 30,000 composers from around the world have signed up to participate; and there are already 60,000 published arrangements of popular tunes. The expanded release of the program quadruples the number of popular songs available to arrange from one million to four million, with the roster constantly being updated with new releases.

"We know the creative process has changed over the years, and we're happy to provide new tools to help composers and arrangers get their music to the market," said Larry Morton, President of Hal Leonard. "We've all seen great YouTube artists playing unique new arrangements of songs. Now those artists can legally sell sheet music of their arrangements thanks to ArrangeMe."

The ArrangeMe program will continue to expand to provide more opportunities for musicians to self-publish their music, including via other Hal Leonard and third party digital sites, and through the company's in-store digital retailer network that will allow music stores to print the music on demand.

"For years, our most common customer service question has been, 'How can I publish my arrangement of this hit song?' and we are happy to now have a quick and easy answer for them," said Morton. "Arrangers no longer need to worry about hunting down copyright permission and they don't have to struggle with the challenges of making their music available to the consumer."

Learn more at https://ArrangeMe.com.





