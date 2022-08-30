Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HUNNY Release Dream Pop slenderbodies Remix Of 'Homesick'

HUNNY Release Dream Pop slenderbodies Remix Of 'Homesick'

The track is from their eponymously named EP released in July.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  

Los Angeles based pop-rock band HUNNY share a reimagined version of their song "Homesick" from the eponymously named EP released in July.

The remix, by LA indie-pop duo slenderbodies (Max Vehuni & Benji Cormack) fabricates a celestial soundscape that pairs frontman Jason Yarger's vocals with pulsating synths and warm guitar harmonics that transform the track into a lighthearted dream-pop tune.

HUNNY is lead singer/guitarist Jason Yarger, guitarist Jake Goldstein, drummer Joey Anderson, and on bass/keyboards Kevin Grimmet.

Over the course of the pandemic, the four members of HUNNY collectively made nearly 100 demos that turned into the cohesive compilation of the Homesick EP, produced by Carlos De La Garza (Paramore, The Linda Lindas.) The title track came to be as guitarist Jake Goldstein was literally at home sick when he wrote the original demo during quarantine. With the word itself being polysemantic, the band finds that the song can take on a few different meanings. Jason Yarger recalls,

"It started as this cheeky little tune but when we started fleshing it out as a real track it started to morph into a bit more." He explains, "It turned partly into some sort of love letter to touring and how much we'd missed it after nearly two years of not being on the road." That sentiment is wrapped in a lot of insecurities they were feeling about the future of the band - and in turn their lives - due to the pandemic. The frontman continues, "I personally felt like I was going backwards - not touring and working a day job. I wanted my life back. I was homesick."

The EP throws you into the unique offbeat nostalgia of Y2K from the music to its visual references. Led by single "Speed Dial" whose music video was self-shot by the band, it evokes the feeling of watching a home movie through pixelated VHS tape. "Loser," with its awkward-yet-endearing moments, captures an overdressed Jason Yarger at a beach boardwalk alongside clips of roller blading footage.

The band sought out to explore new sounds after briefly straying from their punk beginnings in favor of 80's new wave and 90's pop influences on their 2021 album. "We're trying to get to the root of the music we want to make at this point," they said. With a fresh direction, the new EP finds them attempting to reconcile those differences with swirling guitar riffs, catchy pop melodies and sugary sweet synths. 'Homesick' propels HUNNY one step closer to their newfound sound.

HUNNY will be going on tour supporting State Champs starting on November 11th in Cleveland and ending on December 10th in Albany, NY. Tickets are available here.

Listen to the new single here:

HUNNY Tour Dates

11.11.22 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues Cleveland

11.12.22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

11.13.22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

11.15.22 - Toronto, CA - Phoenix Concert Theatre

11.18.22 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

11.19.22 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

11.20.22 - Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

11.22.22 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

11.23.22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

11.25.22 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues Anaheim

11.26.22 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blue San Diego

11.27.22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

11.29.22 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage LLC

11.30.22 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

12.02.22 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

12.03.22 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

12.04.22 - Nashville, TN - East Side Bowl

12.06.22 - Richmond, VA - The National

12.07.22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

12.09.22 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

12.10.22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live




From This Author - Michael Major


Netflix Sets MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Streaming DateNetflix Sets MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Streaming Date
August 30, 2022

An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical tells the story of Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir), a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world. The film will also include Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough.
Jon Pardi Tops the Charts & Earns Fifth #1 With 'Last Night Lonely'Jon Pardi Tops the Charts & Earns Fifth #1 With 'Last Night Lonely'
August 30, 2022

Penned by Jimi Bell, Joe Fox and Dylan Marlowe, “Last Night Lonely” marks each of the songwriter’s first official #1 single, as well as Pardi’s fifth career #1 single to date. “Last Night Lonely” is the lead single from Pardi’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night. Listen to the new single and pre-save the album now!
Trojan Releases 'King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive)'Trojan Releases 'King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive)'
August 30, 2022

The album, out on double CD, double vinyl and a deluxe box set, comprises tracks from across the career of the legendary late great Jamaican record producer and artist Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry. The collection will mark the 1st anniversary of his passing, showcasing the very best of his work across his own releases and his productions for other artists.
FOX Sports Films Acquires Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Showcasing the Most Elite Club in the History of FootballFOX Sports Films Acquires Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Showcasing the Most Elite Club in the History of Football
August 30, 2022

Executive produced in partnership with Hall of Fame Village Media (HOFV), Heisman Trophy Winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Tim Brown, H2H Productions and NFL Films, THE PERFECT 10 is directed by four-time Emmy winner Steve Trout (“Hard Knocks” and “All or Nothing”) and will air timed to NFL Honors during Super Bowl week.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Tessa Thompson Lead Sci-Fi Thriller ASHJoseph Gordon-Levitt & Tessa Thompson Lead Sci-Fi Thriller ASH
August 30, 2022

Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are attached to star in the new sci-fi thriller ASH, directed by Flying Lotus and based on an original screenplay written by Jonni Remmler. XYZ Films and GFC Films are to produce, with Neill Blomkamp (DISTRICT 9) and Echo Lake onboard as exec producers.