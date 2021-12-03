HBO Releases INSECURE Season Five Soundtrack

Raedio, Atlantic Records and HBO have released the highly anticipated INSECURE: Music From the HBO Original Series, Season 5. It features new records from a diverse array of major artists and rising stars including Saweetie, Jesse Boykins III, Duckwrth, Ambré, ESTA, Mack Keane, Josh Levi, and more.. The soundtrack is guaranteed to elevate the bar for music culture as the hit series prepares for its conclusion after 11 Emmy nominations and 2 Golden Globe nominations.

On December 5th, Los Angeles-based Insecure fans will have the opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt at select locations from all of the seasons of Insecure. Each location will feature interactive audio, photo and visual experiences for the soundtrack, podcasts and sneak peaks for the upcoming podcast We Stay Looking.

Fans who participate in the Scavenger Hunt will have the chance to win round-trip flights, a hotel stay, and tickets to experience a special Raedio curated weekend in DC this March 2022. To join, fans can text "Looking" to Raedio's Community number: 310.356.9895. The following day, rising star Nnena will perform her single "Fun" on The Late Late Show with James Corden for her late-night debut on December 6th.

In celebration of the release, a thirty-minute Clubhouse panel titled The Music of Storytelling - a Clubhouse Conversation will take place on Monday (12/16) at 4pmPT/7pmET. Moderated by West Coast tastemaker Gerrick Kennedy, Insecure's music supervisor Kier, artists from the soundtrack will discuss how to create a story through music and compare it with the process of creating music for a story alongside an opening set by Cory Townes.

A conversation on Twitter Spaces will take place on the following Monday (12/13) titled The Evolution of Storytelling - A Twitter Spaces Conversation. Moderated by Real 92.3/Home Grown Radio Co-Host DJ Hed, the thirty-minute panel will feature Benoni Targoe (President of Raedio) and artists from the soundtrack. The conversation will explore how the music contributed to the story of Insecure from season one through give through the filmmakers' lens and where music helped to complete the goal of a story element.

Insecure Interludes is now live, an audio journey in the form of a playlist produced by HBO Max, Pineapple Studios, and Raedio. It combines the music from the acclaimed HBO series Insecure and the stories behind it. Further, TikTok is leaning in to support Issa Rae, Raedio, and the Insecure Season 5 soundtrack during its Support Black Business month with an in-app hashtag #RnBVibes and out-of-home placement in Los Angeles. The TikTok community has been a huge fan of Insecure and is happy to be an integral part of the final season.

Listen to the soundtrack here: