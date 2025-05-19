HAYLA Unveils Summer 2025 Live Dates, Including Festivals and Pride Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a resounding EDC Las Vegas this past weekend, powerhouse vocalist and high-caliber songwriter HAYLA has announced new live dates for this summer. As one of the most recognizable voices in mainstream dance music right now, she will bring her mesmerizing solo show to major festivals and pride events such as All Out Music Festival, Electric Forest, Calgary Stampede, Washington DC’s WorldPride, Sugarland Toronto Pride, Dreamland NYC Pride, and more.

HAYLA’s appearances support her latest single “In My Arms” with GRAMMY-nominated, dance producer and songwriter ILLENIUM, as well as her other notable collaborative smash hits and original material. “In My Arms” emotes raw emotion that builds from an irresistible pulsing beat, marking a return to ILLENIUM’s electronic roots. Alongside the vast production, HAYLA’s soaring vocals elevate emotion to new heights, creating an electric feeling that takes over with each listen.

From John Summit’s mega hits “Where You Are” and “Shiver” to deadmau5 and Kaskade’s Top 40 smash “Escape” from their GRAMMY-nominated Kx5 project, HAYLA has been dazzling dance fans across the globe alongside her own singles "Embers," "Fall Again," “Visions Of You” and "Freefall" which appear on her debut solo album DUSK out now (Restless Minds/Believe UK).

She has more than 6.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone with her biggest track–the Platinum certified “Where You Are” reaching over 211 million plays. Her song with KYGO “Without You” appears on his current album and she paired with Meduza on the #1 dance music radio single “Another World.” Look for HAYLA, who was Beatport’s #3 Top Selling Artist of 2024 for Dance/Pop, to perform all these songs and more at her shows.

HAYLA’s Upcoming Shows

MAY 30 - PITTSBURGH, PA - ALL OUT MUSIC FESTIVAL

JUNE 6 - ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - HQ2 NIGHTCLUB

JUNE 7 - WASHINGTON, DC - WORLDPRIDE

JUNE 19 - ROTHBURY, MI - ELECTRIC FOREST

JUNE 21 - CHICAGO, IL - CHICAGO PRIDE FEST

JUNE 27 - TORONTO, ON - SUGARLAND TORONTO PRIDE WEEK

JUNE 29 - NEW YORK, NY - DREAMLAND NYC PRIDE

JULY 12 - CALGARY, AB - CALGARY STAMPEDE

AUGUST 10 - IBIZA, ES - USHUAIA

AUGUST 31 - IBIZA, ES - USHUAIA

About HAYLA

HAYLA’s majestic, powerful voice has been heard all throughout the world of music. But now after performing her first headlining set at the end of 2024, she’s found her true home: as a solo artist. 2024 was surely HAYLA’s biggest year yet. She released her debut solo album, DUSK, which garnered cover slots on revered Spotify editorial playlists like Mint, and her album single, “Alone,” was named “Hottest Record” by Arielle Free on BBC Radio 1. Last year she also went Gold via “Where You Are,” her smash-hit co-write with John Summit, she earned a Grammy nomination via “Escape,” her collaboration on deadmau5 and Kaskade’s LP, Kx5, and she wrote new collaborations with dance giants like MEDUZA (“Another World”), Kygo (“Without You”), and another for Summit (“Shiver”), going on to perform these songs on iconic stages including Coachella, Madison Square Garden, and The O2 Arena in London.

This year, she built on this upward momentum with her first solo headlining tour, traveling to several cities in the United States to helm storied venues such as The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and Webster Hall in New York. These smaller rooms gave her the chance to create a deeper connection with an audience that was there just to see her. Standing front and center, feeding off the energy of the crowd, sharing her most personal music to date. “The audiences have been so accepting of me. I feel like I belong in the spaces I’m in,” HAYLA shares.

Photo credit: Daniel Mutton

