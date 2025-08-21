HAYLA Returning to North America This Fall for New Headlining Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following several performances this summer, singer/songwriter HAYLA will be returning to North America this fall for a 12-date headlining tour. Pre-sale tickets are live now here.

Kicking off November 14 in San Diego, GRAMMY-nominated artist HAYLA will bring her mesmerizing show to Albuquerque, Tucson, Orlando, Tampa, Dallas, Chicago and more for the first time. She’ll also return to Los Angeles for a night at the El Rey with the tour ending December 13 in Vancouver.

“I’m so excited to get out on tour again this Fall!” says HAYLA. “I’m also extremely excited to visit and perform in some new cities across North America! I can’t wait to meet everybody and sing and dance together. Singing has always made me feel at home wherever I am in the world. I hope and wish everyone feels at home at my shows too.”

HAYLA’s appearances support her latest single “In My Arms” with GRAMMY-nominated, dance producer and songwriter ILLENIUM, as well as her other collaborative hits and original material. Listen to “In My Arms” below.

HAYLA has more than 7.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with her biggest track–the Gold certified “Where You Are” reaching over 240 million plays. Her song with KYGO, “Without You,” appears on his current album, and she paired with Meduza on the #1 dance music radio single “Another World.” HAYLA will perform all these songs, along with upcoming releases, at her shows.

HAYLA Tour Dates

NOV 14 – SAN DIEGO, CA – MUSIC BOX

NOV 15 – ALBUQUERQUE, NM – ELECTRIC PLAYHOUSE

NOV 16 – TUCSON, AZ – DUSK FESTIVAL

NOV 20 – ORLANDO, FL – THE ABBEY

NOV 21 – TAMPA, FL – THE RITZ YBOR

NOV 22 – DALLAS, TX – STUDIO AT THE FACTORY

DEC 5 – RIVIERA MAYA, MX – EMBER SHORES

DEC 6 – CHICAGO, IL – OUTSET

DEC 7 – DETROIT, MI – EL CLUB

DEC 11 – PORTLAND, OR – 45 EAST

DEC 12 – LOS ANGELES, CA – EL REY

DEC 13 – VANCOUVER, BC – CELEBRITIES

About HAYLA

In 2024, HAYLA released her debut solo album, DUSK, which garnered cover slots on Spotify editorial playlists like Mint, and her album single, “Alone,” was named “Hottest Record” by Arielle Free on BBC Radio 1.

Last year she also went Gold via “Where You Are,” her smash-hit co-write with John Summit, she earned a Grammy nomination via “Escape,” her collaboration on deadmau5 and Kaskade’s LP, Kx5, and she wrote new collaborations with dance giants like MEDUZA (“Another World”), Kygo (“Without You”), and another for Summit (“Shiver”), going on to perform these songs on stages including Coachella, Madison Square Garden, and The O2 Arena in London.

This year, she embarked on her first solo headlining tour, traveling to several cities in the United States to helm storied venues such as The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and Webster Hall in New York.

Photo credit: Daniel Mutton