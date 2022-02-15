HATCHIE Shares Title Track From New Album 'Giving The World Away'

Hatchie shares a lyric video for "Giving The World Away," the title track and new single from her anticipated new album, Giving The World Away. The album, produced by Jorge Elbrecht (Japanese Breakfast, Sky Ferriera), is available for pre-order now and due April 22nd via Secretly Canadian.

"'Giving The World Away' is about being gentle with yourself in the throes of depression," says Hatchie. "We made a simple lyric video with analogue effects to let the lyrics of the song speak for themselves."

Last month Hatchie announced the album and released a video for lead single "Quicksand," which was co-written by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro. PAPER Magazine called the track "a total headrush of a pop song that crystallizes self-doubt into dazzling anthemia," with Nylon saying, "if there's more like this coming up, then we've got a feeling that 2022 is going to be Hatchie's year."

Giving The World Away, the second full-length from Hatchie, is the truest introduction to the songwriter. Although her sound arrived fully-formed, a dazzling dream-pop and shoegaze tangle, it's here that she distills the core of herself into a record. "There's more to me than just writing songs about being in love or being heartbroken -- there's a bigger picture than that," Hatchie explains. "This album really just feels like the beginning to me, and scratching the surface - and even though it's my third release as Hatchie, I feel like I'm rebooting from scratch."

For Hatchie, that bigger picture explored here includes confronting her anxieties after decades of compartmentalisation; realising her own self-confidence and self-esteem; taking control of her own narrative, and her place in both her professional and personal life. On Giving the World Away, she held herself to higher standards, especially with personal lyrical precision. At the time she started working on it, she was caught in a strange headspace. When 2018 EP Sugar & Spice and subsequent debut LP Keepsake both arrived to critical acclaim and catapulted Hatchie into an international spotlight, she felt both unsure of herself and an intense, self-imposed pressure to keep going forward. Trapped in constant motion, Hatchie was unable to be present or appreciative of herself, both professionally and personally.

Produced by Jorge Elbrecht, also recently GRAMMY-nominated and known for his work with Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast, and Wild Nothing, Giving the World Away is Hatchie's most thunderous, sprawling work yet. Featuring extensive input from longtime Hatchie collaborator Joe Agius, it takes the celestial, shimmering shoegaze and pop sensibilities of her earlier releases, but with the volume knob cranked up tenfold. Built out with percussion from Beach House drummer James Barone, it's synthed-out, sonic opulence, a more structured and ornate musicality with traces of '90s trip-hop and acid house influences.

Hatchie initially intended for these songs to go in a higher-energy direction -- she had the distinct vision of a Hatchie show turned dance party, inviting more movement and vibrancy into her live shows. But then, between Covid and the lockdowns in Australia, Hatchie retreated more into herself, and that introspection and self-discovery served as the true inspiration for the record.

Again and again across Giving the World Away' she returns to that same theme - dismantling internalized shame and finding gratitude and steadiness, and finally being able to trust herself. Hatchie grew up the youngest in her family, a self-described "big baby," but says the last year and a half gave her the space to understand herself better. After years of emotional avoidance, here she excavates her fears fully.

Giving the World Away is an album about self-confidence, about reclamation, about the strange time in young adulthood where you begin to finally be able to see yourself clearly. Incisive and probing, Giving the World Away is the clearest look at Hatchie yet, and a relic of the power and bravery that spring forth from embracing vulnerability and putting your heart on the line.

Hatchie will embark on a North American tour immediately following the release of her new album. The tour kicks off in Washington D.C. on May 4th and concludes in Los Angeles at the Lodge Room on May 26th. Highlights include Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on May 7th and Sleeping Village in Chicago on May 14th. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Tour Dates

05/04/22 - Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd Record Cafe

05/05/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

05/06/22 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

05/07/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/09/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

05/10/22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

05/12/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

05/13/22 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

05/14/22 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

05/15/22 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

05/19/22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

05/20/22 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

05/21/22 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

05/23/22 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

05/25/22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

05/26/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room