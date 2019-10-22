HARLOE Releases 'Rivers Run Dry' Acoustic Video

Solo artist and Grammy-nominated producer/songwriter HARLOE has released an acoustic version of her newest single, "Rivers Run Dry." Taken from the original version, which is uplifted by late-night nineties R&B soundscapes and pensive pop sounds, the acoustic rework of "Rivers Run Dry" is stripped to the bare essentials, showcasing HARLOE's poignant vocals and bringing her lyrics to the forefront.

On the video, HARLOE shares, "I wanted to showcase 'Rivers Run Dry' in its most raw form, the way it was first written. Thrown in with some behind the scenes of a recent photoshoot, a lot of moss, and bird friends as an obvious choice."

"Rivers Run Dry" is the title track off HARLOE's forthcoming EP, Rivers Run Dry, out spring 2020. HARLOE will be the first release on Grammy-winning, multi-platinum record producer and songwriter Fred Ball's (Rihanna, Eminem, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé & Jay Z) newly announced joint venture, Ballroom Music, with Roc Nation. While "Rivers Run Dry" was written during a time when her relationship with her first real love began to crumble, the music video for the original version of the song was inspired by the moments that followed as HARLOE sat on a bench in the middle of Hyde Park observing the world moving around her and realizing it was time to let go.

"Rivers Run Dry" is the follow-up to HARLOE's previous 2017-release "More Than Ever," which is a stark and confessional heartbreak and break-out single "All In My Feelings."

HARLOE recently wrote and sang on Robin Schulz' "All This Love," which has garnered over 44 million streams, and earned a Grammy nomination for Kelly Clarkson's Meaning of Life of which she co-wrote and co-produced several songs. Her writing and production powers marquee cuts for artists including Charli XCX, Sabrina Claudio, JoJo, ZAYN, Celine Dion, and Britney Spears.

While bravery materializes in a myriad of ways, for HARLOE it entails stepping up to a microphone and singing truth directly from the heart. Stepping out from behind her role as a songwriter and into her own artistry, HARLOE constructs a world of her own in the space between urban grit and high-fashion elegance. Born and raised in Queens, NY, she is an empowered one-woman tour de force, singing, producing and writing all of her music. A gifted vocalist, classically trained pianist, creator of indelible melodies, cut-to-the-bone songwriter, and a badass producer, HARLOE has garnered support from Nasty Gal, PopDust, Milk, and Vibe among others. Her debut EP, Rivers Run Dry, showcases a side of herself that she's yet to share with the world as she walks through the chaos of life and embraces it making her a force to be reckoned with.

Watch the acoustic video here:





