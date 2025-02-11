HAAi Shares New Track 'Can't Stand To Lose' Ahead of Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



London-based, Australian-born producer, songwriter and DJ, HAAi (aka Teneil Throssell) has shared a new track “Can’t Stand To Lose”. The new music arrives ahead of US DJ dates, including NYC on February 28, The Friendship in Miami, both weekends of Coachella, Movement Festival and more to come. “Can’t Stand To Lose” reveals a personal and intimate side to Teneil, with her lyrics reckoning with a fast-paced life on the road, while yearning to be with her partner.

HAAi explains, “Can’t Stand to Lose is a reflection on longing, loss, and the deeply human emotions that accompany them - the nostalgia, the yearning, and the vulnerability. It’s inspired by our rapidly changing world and how it reshapes our lives: opening possibilities that are initially exciting, but are soon met with the realisation of what’s lost. It’s a meditation on what we gain and what we leave behind.”

She goes on to say, “I loved collaborating with Thomas and Cathal at Dobermann Ltd on the creative vision for ‘Can’t Stand To Lose’. Together, we aimed to create a world that exists somewhere between human and machine. They brought the track's meaning to life in such a visceral way by weaving together the striking imagery of nature, humanity and cityscapes to show the tension between order and chaos. I particularly love the use of object recognition that beautifully nods to both machine learning and nostalgia; it feels like memories are being unlocked and presented back on screens.”

This is HAAi’s first new music since her acclaimed DJ-Kicks compilation in 2023, which RA described as “a thrillingly eclectic journey through sound, where industrial beats meet warm melodies with finesse.” The compilation, which includes a new version of her collaboration with Jon Hopkins titled “Always Ascending”, came soon after her debut album, Baby, We’re Ascending, which opened up her boundary-pushing blend of psychedelia, techno and powerful beats to new avenues, prompting the likes of Dazed to say, “[HAAi] transcends to new planes of existence on her full-length debut” and NME to praise her “high-flying, vibrant electronic wonderland”. 2023 also saw the release of “Lights Out”, her collaboration with Fred again.. and Romy, a single that solidified HAAi’s place at the forefront of electronic music.

Outside of her own productions, HAAi is known for her dynamic, tempo-shifting DJ sets. In 2024 HAAi played over 100 shows across 5 continents, 30 countries, and 91 cities. She took to the biggest stages at festivals like Glastonbury, Sonar, and EDC Las Vegas, while also delivering sets at local parties including Japan’s Rainbow Disco Club, Berlin’s RSO and Paris’ Iconic Rex Club, where she performed a year-long residency. In-between, HAAi was playing b2b’s with friends like KI/KI, Jennifer Cardini, The Blessed Madonna and Solomun.

2024 also saw the launch of UNiSON, her community focused party that featured surprise back-to-back sets with Boys Noize, DJ Boring and Romy, alongside a room programmed with emerging artists discovered via HAAi’s Submit to Play platform. UNiSON has become a platform for HAAi to uplift rising talent while creating an inclusive and boundary-pushing space for club culture. The next event takes place at The Cause, London on March 15.

TOUR DATES:

2/14/2025 - Paris, FR - Rex Club - b2b Optimo

2/22/2025 - Miami>Belize, The FRiENDSHiP

2/25/2025 - Miami>Belize The FRiENDSHiP - b2b Boys Noize

2/28/2025 - Queens, NY - X-TRA.SERVICES at Basement / Knockdown Center

3/15/2025 - London, UK - UNiSON - The Cause

3/17/2025 - Huez, FR - Tomorrowland Winter, L'Alpe d'Huez - b2b DJ Boring

3/22/2025 – Barcelona, ES - Soundit at Parc Del Forum

4/5/2025 – Mannheim, DE - Time Warp at Maimarkthalle

4/12/2025 – Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Field

4/19/2025 – Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Field

5/25/2025 - Detroit, MI - Movement Festival

6/15/2025 – Porto, PT - Primavera Sound at Parque da Cidade

Photo credit: Doberman Ltd

