Gyakie Releases EP 'My Diary'

The EP was released via Flip The Music and Sony Music Entertainment.

Jul. 22, 2022  

Ghanaian superstar, Gyakie has officially released her highly-anticipated EP "My Diary," available now across platforms via Flip The Music and Sony Music Entertainment.

The release of Gyakie's second studio EP should not come as a surprise to anyone. Since her debut in 2019, she has remained on a very impressive and inspiring course. From dropping successive music singles, attempting record-breaking feats, topping the music charts to winning multiple awards, performing at sold out shows, headlining her own shows and becoming recognized as a symbol of empowerment to females all over the world, Gyakie has neither looked back nor slowed down.

'My Diary' continues on from the beautiful narrative of her debut EP SEED, this time chronicling the starlet's encounters on her pathway to finding her galaxy. Armed with her delicious velvety vocals, Gyakie breaks down the EP in a track-by-track showcase of her musical range starting with mellow jazz symphonies on the opener, Audience, down to the ragga-esque Waka Waka that brings the listening experience to an exciting close.

Between these two vibes, there are R&B instalments on Far Away, the deeply emotive For My Baby as well as Something, inspired by the popular Banku sound. And then she taps on global Afrobeats sensation, Davido, who also is the only featured act on 'My Diary' EP for a vocal assist on Flames.

If anything really depicts how Gyakie's musical craft has developed in recent times, look no further than 'My Diary' EP. Her efforts were very intentional to satisfy expectations in melodious composition, vocal delivery, lyrical dexterity, and an imaginative story-telling prowess. While fans can now begin to relish her newly released, sweet-sounding and versatile body of work, Gyakie will not be resting her oars as her next stop on performing rounds this summer will be the US, after having wowed the cities of Berlin and London with her magic.

Listen to the new single here:

Macgyver Voting

