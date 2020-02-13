Guitarist Diana Rein 2020 'Queen Of My Castle' Tour Comes to Arcadia Blues Club

Rising blues star Diana Rein brings her 2020 "Queen Of My Castle" Tour (named for her most recent album) to Arcadia, performing locally at Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Dr., Friday, February 21. Showtime: 8:00pm. Tickets: $10. (advance), $15. (door). Info: (626) 447-9349 or visit http://arcadiabluesclub.com.

Rein - also called the 'Six String Siren' - embarks on her first full U.S. Tour this March, including a headlining performance at the Woodystock Blues & Rock Festival in Bullhead City, AZ in May. She is the first female artist signed to musician Mike Zito's new Gulf Coast Records label. The guitarist-vocalist recently performed on the Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise in the Mexican Riviera with many of today's biggest names in the Blues world. Prior to that, Diana was part of the Gulf Coast Records Fest (along with other artists on the label) who played at renowned live music venue Knuckleheads in Kansas City, MO.

The Southern California-based musician celebrated the release of Queen Of My Castle with a sold-out concert at The Historic Merc in Temecula, CA last August. "From the soulful, toe-tapping "Yes I Sing The Blues" to the hard-rocking, "Heat," Rein showed a versatile voice and sharper-than-sharp songwriting skills with some meaty guitar licks thrown in for good measure," writes the Valley News in their review of her show, which can be read in its entirety, here. This past July Rein performed in front of thousands of music lovers at the Open Air Blues Festival in Romania, where she was born.

Queen Of My Castle, the follow-up to Rein's critically-acclaimed 2016 album Long Road, was released last June. The fifteen-song disc is co-produced by Michael Leasure (drummer for the Walter Trout Band) and is mixed by Lincoln Clapp, who previously mixed Texas Flood by the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan, one of Diana's biggest influences.





