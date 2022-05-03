Guided By Voices Announce Upcoming Album, Release New Single

Guided by Voices are heading out on tour this year. Tickets for all upcoming gigs are available at GBV.com/tour.



GUIDED BY VOICES LIVE



Fri, May 13 - Indie Craft Festival - Sprinfield, OH [SOLD OUT]

Sat, May 14 - Hi-Fi Annex - Indianapolis, IN

Fri, June 17 - The Ardmore - Philadelphia, PA

Sat, June 18 - 9:30 Club - Washington,

Fri, July 8 - 80/35 Music Festival - Des Moines, IA

Tremblers And Goggles By Rank - TRACKLISTING



1. Lizard On The Red Brick Wall

2. Alex Bell

3. Unproductive Funk

4. Roosevelt's Marching Band

5. Goggles By Rank

6. Cartoon Fashion (Bongo Lake)

7. Boomerang

8. Focus On The Flock

9. Puzzle Two

10. Who Wants to Go Hunting