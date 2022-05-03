Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guided By Voices Announce Upcoming Album, Release New Single

The album, Tremblers And Goggles By Rank is due out on July 1st.

May. 3, 2022  
On March 4, Guided By Voices shared their newest album, Crystal Nuns Cathedral, and to continue the momentum, they're sharing another album entitled Tremblers And Goggles By Rank on July 1 via GBV Inc. To kick off the album cycle, they shared a new single "Alex Bell" (which is also available on a limited edition 7" including b/w "Focus On The Flock") and today, they have shared another single entitled "Unproductive Funk." Rolling Stone hosted the track's premiere.

Guided by Voices are heading out on tour this year. Tickets for all upcoming gigs are available at GBV.com/tour.

GUIDED BY VOICES LIVE

Fri, May 13 - Indie Craft Festival - Sprinfield, OH [SOLD OUT]
Sat, May 14 - Hi-Fi Annex - Indianapolis, IN
Fri, June 17 - The Ardmore - Philadelphia, PA
Sat, June 18 - 9:30 Club - Washington,
Fri, July 8 - 80/35 Music Festival - Des Moines, IA

Tremblers And Goggles By Rank - TRACKLISTING

1. Lizard On The Red Brick Wall
2. Alex Bell
3. Unproductive Funk
4. Roosevelt's Marching Band
5. Goggles By Rank
6. Cartoon Fashion (Bongo Lake)
7. Boomerang
8. Focus On The Flock
9. Puzzle Two
10. Who Wants to Go Hunting


