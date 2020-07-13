Groove Cruise Welcomes 30+ DJ's And Artists For Next Virtual Sail Aways Livestream

Whet Travel, the leader in independent music cruise experiences, announced yet another Groove Cruise Virtual Sail Aways Live weekend filled with electronic dance music to benefit the Whet Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund coming July 17-19, 2020. The traveling entertainment company began their crusade to give back to their 16-year-old community in April of this year. To date, they have raised almost $40,000 in which 100% of their profits have been returned to those facing hardships during the pandemic. For their fifth, charity-focused, live stream event, Groove Cruise returns with 30+ DJs and artists, a super tech hub, 100% live performances and mixed visuals, and a brand new after hours called Night Swim - this is where viewers tend to stay up all night together and the late night DJs play 10+ hour sets! Oh, and don't forget the #GCFAM zoom parties filled with up to 500 people!

The Whet Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund will ease the financial burden of artists experiencing hardships, "Captains" who have sailed with Whet Travel, health workers keeping us safe, former employees, contractors, and partner companies that have laid off employees, and that of our extended friends and family. The COVID-19 Relief Fund provides tax-free funds for any number of hardships; including unanticipated healthcare costs, rent or mortgage payments, utility expenses, food, medicine, and other necessities. Anyone, including online viewers, experiencing hardships during COVID-19 are able to apply for the grant program application directly on the Groove Cruise website. The previous Groove Cruise Virtual Sail Aways have raised $37,031 for those facing hardships from the pandemic; to date, over 150 Groove Cruise Captains have been sent relief, alongside 250 protective face shields delivered to multiple hospitals in South Florida. Whet Travel states their goal is to send out their third round of relief grants, with over $150,000 in grants requested as of today.



Festivities will kick off on Friday, July 17, 2020, and the weekend will see headlining talent from the likes of Christina Novelli, Nurko, Halogen, Mesto, Futuristic Polar Bears, and many more! The Groove Cruise Virtual Sail Aways events hold themselves at a high standard as all performances on the platform are performed and streamed live, from all over the world; including acoustic sets and DJ donation incentives like awarding virtual meet and greets! Groove Cruise's previous virtual extravaganza saw over 100,000 viewers across all platforms, their main one being the Groove Cruise twitch channel. Their team has expressed nothing, but excitement to give their music loving community a good time and more support as things with COVID-19 have not yet let up.

This online music festival will also feature Whet Travel's interactive WhetZoom video chat room for viewers to watch, dance, and donate together, simulating an in person Groove Cruise sailing. Up to 500 #GCFAM are able to video chat together on the platform. This feature is special because it gives viewers a truly human connection and an essential interaction alongside the show. The WhetZoom screen window will be featured during the livestream so everyone watching will be able to see the charity celebration.

Features of the Groove Cruise Virtual Sail Aways Memorial Day weekend live stream event in benefit to the Whet Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund include:

WHO: Anyone experiencing hardship can apply for a relief grant. Artists are current, past, and future Groove Cruise Family coming together to support a transparent and legit cause with 100% of every dollar donated going to support those affected.

WHAT: The Whet Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund Groove Cruise Virtual Sail Aways live stream charity event will feature artists from all over the world, performing from locations such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Canada, New Jersey, Miami, and more; plus live visuals will be added to simulate a real in-person show. The Whet Foundation is a 501c3 that was started 8 years ago and all donations are tax deductible.

WHERE: The Groove Cruise Twitch will be the main hub and where donations will be collected. It will also go live on Groove Cruise Facebook, Youtube, Zoom and Instagram pages, and we will also go live on artist, media and partner pages, like EVR Worldwide and Gestalt Theory, to generate more exposure and donations.

WHEN: July 17-19, 2020 starting at 5:00 pm ET each day

WHY: What's important during this time is supporting people who need help and in turn keeping the vibes positive to get through this together; while supporting both our creative and musical community.

HOW: Our tech team has been online streaming collectively for over 20 years and will be having all streams from artist homes going into their mega-center in Florida with added live visuals and then out to the world across all Groove Cruise, artist, and media channels.

For the latest Whet Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund updates, information can be found on the Groove Cruise website. Follow the event on Twitch, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

