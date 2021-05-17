Griffin Jennings Shares 'Ceremony' Single

Today, NYC-based indie rock songwriter Griffin Jennings shares his second single, "Ceremony" via Psychedelic Baby Magazine. His debut album, Static and the Dark, is due out this summer.

"Ceremony" is an emotionally charged alt-rock anthem about a relationship falling apart. Combining classic early 2000's garage rock guitar solos with heavy-hitting drums and keys, "Ceremony" is the alt-rock centerpiece off Griffin's upcoming album. Higher energy and catchy, the track still has the gritty lo-fi feel of his past work such as "Long Forgotten Road," his lead single that was lauded last month by Under the Radar.

Static and the Dark is an indie rock album about the sounds you feel like you can touch and the extrasensory innervisions of the mind that reveal themselves in music. Self recorded entirely in his basement, Griffin used a fender Rhodes, a tape echo, an old slingerland drum kit, and other gear he's accrued over his decade of music making to sculpt this warm and tactile record.

The anxious and hermetic themes of a pandemic year can't help but show themselves throughout, as the lyrics travel from lost love to cosmic uncertainty to a panic attack. Static and the Dark will steadfastly accompany you on moonlit drives, winter walks, and dark nights of the soul.