Recently, the GRAMMY-winning rock band announced the extension of their Starcatcher  World Tour.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

GRAMMY-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet share “The Indigo Streak (Live From RCA Studio A).” The reimagined version of the song, off their GRAMMY-nominated third studio album, was performed and filmed at the famed RCA Studio A in Nashville, TN.

The video, directed by Steven Lester, is the first in a series of songs including “Meeting The Master,” “The Falling Sky,” “Sacred The Thread,” and “Farewell For Now” tracked by the band at the studio, which they will release on a weekly basis. Watch “The Indigo Streak (Live From RCA Studio A)” here.

Greta Van Fleet are nominated this year for Best Rock Album for Starcatcher at the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards. The band took home their first GRAMMY in 2019, winning Best Rock Album for their EP From The Fires and have been nominated for four GRAMMYs overall.

Recently, the GRAMMY-winning rock band announced the extension of their Starcatcher  World Tour with the addition of 12 new dates throughout the U.S. next year. The 2024 leg kicks off on Saturday, April 27 in St. Louis, with stops in Kansas City, Austin, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee (full dates below).

The Starcatcher  World Tour supports the band's critically acclaimed album Starcatcher, which was released July 21 via Lava/Republic Records and debuted at #1 on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, and Top Rock/Alternative Albums Charts. Tickets for all dates are on sale now HERE.

The group's most recent studio album Starcatcher is out now on Lava/Republic Records. Stream/purchase the record HERE. Of the new album, lead singer Josh Kiszka states, “Starcatcher is a dangerous and delightful expedition into a both violent and gentle dreamlike landscape. A purgatory of duality where brutality and beauty clash like a thunderstorm of stillness. Neither fact nor fiction inhabit the far reaches of this surrealist world. A storybook for the fighters and lovers alike Starcatcher captures a certain wonder on the fringe of mayhem.”

Starcatcher is written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances. 

STARCATCHER WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES - JUST ANNOUNCED:

FEB 23 - Innings Festival -      Tempe, AZ
MAR 16-17    Vive Latino - -     Mexico City, Mexico
MAR 20 - Royal Center - - Bogotá, Bogota
MAR 22 - Estereo Picnic -       Bogotá, Colombia
APR 27 - Chaifetz Arena -       St. Louis, MO#
APR 29 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE#
MAY 1 -   Walmart AMP -         Rogers, AR#
MAY 2 -   T-Mobile Center -     Kansas City, MO#
MAY 4 -   New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival     New Orleans, LA*
MAY 6 -   Moody Center -         Austin, TX#
MAY 8 -   The Orion Amphitheater     Huntsville, AL#
MAY 9 – 12   Welcome To Rockville        Daytona Beach, FL*
MAY 12 - North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center         North Charleston, SC#
MAY 14 - Gas South Arena -   Duluth, GA#
MAY 16 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY#
MAY 18 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA#
MAY 19 - Van Andel Arena -    Grand Rapids, MI#
MAY 21 - Fiserv Forum - - Milwaukee, WI#
JUN 1 – 2      Flavortown Fest -     Columbus, OH*
JUN 23 - Pink Pop - -   Landgraaf, Netherlands*
JUN 26 - Zitadelle - -    Berlin, Germany
JUN 28 - STHLM FIELDS -     Stockholm, Sweden
JUN 29 - Tons of Rock - - Oslo, Norway*
JUL 3 -     KUNSTRASEN GmbH        Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia
JUL 4 -     Rock Werchter -       Rotselaar, Flanders*
JUL 6 -     Tollwood - -   Munich, Germany
JUL 7 -     Piazza Sordello -      Mantua, Italy
JUL 10 – 13    Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain*
JUL 10 -   Festival De Carcassonne   Carcassonne, France*
SEP 13 – 14    SOMMO Festival -    Cavendish, PEI*
SEP 20 -   Foro Sol - -    Mexico City, CDMX
SEP 27 -    Foro Sol - -    Mexico City, CDMX
#with Geese
 *Festival Date

ABOUT GRETA VAN FLEET

Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers—vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka—as well as drummer Danny Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over 3.5 million records worldwide and performed on late night television shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live[b]!”  

They're From The Fires EP, released in 2017, won Best Rock Album at the 61st Grammy Awards. Their critically acclaimed sophomore album The Battle at Garden's Gate, released in 2021, debuted at #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Vinyl Album, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. Most recently their third album Starcatcher, released on July 21st, 2023, debuted at #1 on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock/Alternative Albums Charts, and Top Ten on the Billboard 200. The album is nominated for Best Rock Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.



