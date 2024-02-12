Gregory Alan Isakov Extends 2024 'Appaloosa Bones' Headline Tour After Noah Kahan Collaboration Release

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Gregory Alan Isakov will continue his headline tour through this summer including newly confirmed shows at Des Moines' Val Air Ballroom, Milwaukee's Riverside Theater, Columbus' KEMBA Live! and New Haven's College Street Music Hall among others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the new shows will go on-sale this Friday, February 16 at 10:00am local time. $1 from the sale of each ticket will benefit National Young Farmers Coalition. Full details can be found at www.gregoryalanisakov.com/tour.

The upcoming performances add to a notable year for Isakov, who collaborated with Noah Kahan for a special new version of Kahan's song, “Paul Revere,” which was released this past Friday and is featured on Kahan's new deluxe album, Stick Season (Forever). Listen to “Paul Revere (with Gregory Alan Isakov)” HERE.

Of the collaboration, Kahan shares, “Gregory and his haunting voice and vivid songwriting was the inspiration to this song and I am honored he was willing to join me for this. He is somebody who has soundtracked my entire life so it truly feels like a full circle moment. Thank you Gregory for your gift and thank you for bringing it to this song.” Additionally, Isakov just wrapped a sold-out tour across Australia and New Zealand and released his acclaimed new album, Appaloosa Bones, this past summer via Dualtone Records and Isakov's own label, Suitcase Town Music (stream/purchase here).

With these eleven tracks, Isakov creates an atmospheric collection, infusing lush harmonies with layered instrumental textures of guitars, banjos and piano, many of which he played himself.

Reflecting on the album, Isakov shares, “I set out to make a folky, small lo-fi rock ‘n' roll record. And then the songs kind of told me, ‘No, this is what it's going to be.' And so I said, ‘OK,' and after a while, I was just holding onto the reins, waiting to see where it was going and how the material worked. What I found was a collection of songs that brought me back to when I was starting out playing with the band—traveling a lot in the van, playing throughout the Southwest and West. These wide open landscapes had this quietness and expansive deepness that grounded me and evoked a lot of the curiosities I was drawn to when I started writing songs.”

Beloved by his devoted community of fans and critics alike, Isakov has garnered over 1 billion streams to date and recently reached over 7.3 million monthly Spotify listeners. He has released five full-length studio albums, including 2018's Evening Machines, which was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards.

Of the record, NPR Music praised, “rich in narrative detail and beautifully contemplative,” while Billboard asserted, “characteristically ruminative…blending a gentle spaciousness with dusky atmospheres and carefully nuanced textures” and Rolling Stone declared, “beautiful collisions of acoustic instruments, Isakov's soothing vocals and otherworldly noise.” Additionally, Isakov's music has been featured in hit shows and films such as Grey's Anatomy, Big Sky, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Haunting of Hill House, Virgin River, The Blacklist, This is Us and many more.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa and raised in Philadelphia, Isakov now calls Colorado home. When he isn't on the road, he spends much of his time writing and recording songs in his barn studio, as well as running Starling Farm (his farm in Boulder County), which provides produce to the farm's CSA members, local restaurants, and Community Food Share (a Boulder County food bank).

GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, February 16 at 10:00am local time

February 26—Boulder, CO—eTown Hall* (SOLD OUT)

February 28—Wichita, KS—The Cotillion*

February 29—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom* (SOLD OUT)

March 1—Dallas, TX—The Factory in Deep Ellum*

March 2—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater* (SOLD OUT)

March 5—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre* (SOLD OUT)

March 7—Del Mar, CA—The Sound# (SOLD OUT)

March 8—Santa Barbara, CA—The Arlington Theatre# (SOLD OUT)

March 9—Oakland, CA—Fox Theater# (SOLD OUT)

March 10—Sacramento, CA—Crest Theatre# (SOLD OUT)

March 12—Flagstaff, AZ—The Orpheum Theater^ (SOLD OUT)

March 13—Albuquerque, NM—Kiva Auditorium^

March 14—Colorado Springs, CO—Pikes Peak Center^ (SOLD OUT)

April 10—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Avett Brothers at the Beach

April 20-21—Boulder, CO—Bluebird Music Festival

June 12—Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom

June 13—Milwaukee, WI—The Riverside Theater

June 15—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo

June 16—Louisville, KY—Louisville Palace+

June 17—Ann Arbor, MI—A2 Summer Festival at Hill Auditorium+ (on-sale March 9)

June 18—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live!+

June 20—Lafayette, NY—Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards+

June 21—Providence, RI—Providence Performing Arts Center+

June 22—New Haven, CT—College Street Music Hall+

June 23—Greenfield, MA—Green River Festival

September 1—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre~ (SOLD OUT)

September 2—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre~ (SOLD OUT)

*with special guest Leif Vollebekk

#with special guest Damien Jurado

^with special guest Bonnie Paine (of Elephant Revival)

+with special guest Mon Rovîa

~with special guest Passenger

photo credit: Rebecca Caridad