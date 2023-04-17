Gregory Alan Isakov Extends 2023 Headline Tour

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Gregory Alan Isakov will continue his extensive headline tour through this fall with newly confirmed shows at Chicago's Chicago Theatre, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium (two nights), Atlanta's Tabernacle (two nights), Washington DC's The Anthem, Philadelphia's Franklin Music Hall, Boston's Roadrunner (two nights) and New York's Beacon Theatre among many others.

Special guests for the fall dates include Damien Jurado, Lucius and The Milk Carton Kids. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the new shows go on-sale this Friday, April 21 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.gregoryalanisakov.com/tour.

Beloved by his devoted community of fans and critics alike, Isakov has released five full-length albums since his debut including his most recent, 2019's Evening Machines, which was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards. Of the album, released in collaboration with Dualtone Records and Isakov's independent label, Suitcase Town Music, NPR Music praised, "Evening Machines showcases his emotionally evocative songwriting style; rich in narrative detail and beautifully contemplative," while Billboard asserted, "characteristically ruminative...blending a gentle spaciousness with dusky atmospheres and carefully nuanced textures" and Rolling Stone declared, "beautiful collisions of acoustic instruments, Isakov's soothing vocals and otherworldly noise."

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa and raised in Philadelphia, Isakov now calls Colorado home. When he isn't on the road, he spends much of his time writing and recording songs in his barn studio, as well as running his farm in Boulder County, which provides produce to the farm's CSA members, local restaurants, and Community Food Share (a Boulder County food bank).

GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

(bold: on-sale this Friday, April 21 at 10:00am local time)

June 15-Santa Fe, NM-The Bridge*

June 16-Santa Fe, NM-The Bridge* (SOLD OUT)

June 18-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass Festival (SOLD OUT)

July 27-Portland, ME-Thompson's Point+

July 28-Burlington, VT-Waterfront Park Concert Series+

July 30-Newport, RI-Newport Folk Festival

August 11-Omaha, NE-Outlandia Music Festival

August 14-Saskatoon, SK-Coors Event Centre

August 15-Calgary, AB-MacEwan Hall

August 17-Vancouver, BC-The Orpheum†

August 18-Seattle, WA-Paramount Theatre†

August 20-Troutdale, OR-Edgefield†

August 22-Jacksonville, OR-Britt Pavilion†

August 23-San Francisco, CA-The Masonic†

August 25-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel†

August 26-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel†

August 27-Phoenix, AZ-The Van Buren†

August 29-Salt Lake City, UT-Delta Hall at The Eccles†

August 30-Salt Lake City, UT-Delta Hall at The Eccles†

September 2-Denver, CO-Mission Ballroom† (SOLD OUT)

September 3-Dillon, CO-Dillon Amphitheater† (SOLD OUT)

September 4-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 29-Kansas City, MO-The Midland^

September 30-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theatre^

October 1-Chicago, IL-The Chicago Theatre

October 3-Durham, NC-Durham Performing Arts Center^

October 5-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium^

October 6-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium#

October 7-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle#

October 8-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle#

October 10-Asheville, NC-Rabbit Rabbit#

October 11-Charleston, SC-Firefly Distillery#

October 13-Washington, DC-The Anthem

October 14-Philadelphia, PA-Franklin Music Hall#

October 16-Toronto, ON-Massey Hall**

October 17-Montreal, QC-MTELUS**

October 18-Kingston, NY-Ulster Performing Arts Center**

October 21-Boston, MA-Roadrunner**

October 22-Boston, MA-Roadrunner**

October 23-New York, NY-Beacon Theatre**

*with special guest Joe Purdy

+with special guest Josh Ritter

†with special guest Shovels & Ropes

‡with special guest Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers (playing Piano Piano)

^with special guest Damien Jurado

#with special guest Lucius

**with special guest The Milk Carton Kids

