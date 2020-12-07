Greg Hill Releases Reflective New EP 'Better Love'

Indie/alternative artist Greg Hill has released his new EP "Better Love," available on all digital platforms NOW. His third EP of 2020, Greg embarked on re-examining and re-releasing previous works throughout the years. As his sound continued to evolve over time, experimentation allowed him to look at his previous work through a different glass. The EP is filled with an array of different musical elements, including influences of indie, alt, and bedroom pop, making the collection a must-hear eclectic mix. Each track is a culmination of growth, freeing Hill from self doubt and expanding upon the genre of bedroom pop. About "Better Love," he states:

During the making of the "Better Love" EP in 2018, I was dealing with the feelings of not getting over a past relationship, and a longing to find that "better love," as it were. Fortunately I had found just that, but I still had to finish these songs! I had to free myself of the doubt that there wasn't any true meaning behind what I was doing. There was, and the realization I had was there's always something more out there to explore, whether it be a relationship, making a new type of song/sound or even the world around you. There is always "better love." There is always hope! This EP encapsulates those feelings of "will I ever reach my goals?" "What if.." this and "What if.." that. There is no "what if!" It is what "is" that's important.

Greg Hill is in a constant state of evolution. The independent multi-instrumentalist, producer, and bedroom pop artist (based in Buffalo, NY) has been honing his ability to play, write and record well before he could even drive. While living in his hometown of Elmira, NY, Greg drumed in two bands - Groton Ave. and Sun Pilot - both of which are now inactive.

His solo work began in 2016 when he recorded an album's worth of rock, acoustic and singer-songwriter songs. The album, titled "I Promise I'm Clean; Haven't Done a Thing," was released on all platforms in 2017, but Hill swiftly deleted it, thinking the work was not within his full creative potential. He then morphed his sound and recorded as much music as he could, experimenting heavily with synthesizers, programmed drums, and themes surrounding anxiety, loneliness, and heartbreak. A common trend of his story is recording full bodies of work, releasing them for short periods of time, and removing them from the internet in their entirety. This release strategy shifted in 2020 when his previous band Sun Pilot parted ways. Hill decided to re-listen to his old music, and quickly realized that he had already discovered his individual sound years back without realizing.

Hill's plan was and still is simple. He must put out his "old" music to show the progression of his artistic story. He re-released his debut record "I Promise I'm Clean..." in August of 2020, and continued this pattern with other previous releases. His third installment comes in the form of "Better Love." All of his re-release projects were self recorded, mixed, mastered, and then sent out the door, no longer waiting in the "vault," or as you may call it - an iTunes folder. Each collection is a must-hear eclectic mix of indie, bedroom pop, and alt influences, giving his personal re-examination a wide range of flavors. 2020 will end with the revival of four Greg Hill projects that originally lived from 2016 to 2018, as he breathes new life into past creations and continues through metamorphosis.

Listen here:



Greg Hill - "Better Love"

