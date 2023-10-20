Greg Dayton Drops New Album 'Here To Stay'

The LP is the compelling follow-up to the critically acclaimed Sailing for the Sun (2020).

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Greg Dayton Drops New Album 'Here To Stay'

Singer/songwriter, NY Blues Hall of Famer Greg Dayton's, Here to Stay, with influences from acoustic and electric blues to rock, jazz and Americana, is his second release on Ropeadope/Modern Icon Recordings. 

Written during the pandemic it is musically, conceptually and production-wise (Adrian Harpham) the compelling follow-up to critically acclaimed Sailing for the Sun (2020), with most of the same incredible NYC artists and a few magical additions.

All songs written by Greg Dayton (ASCAP/GMDayton Music), except “See My Baby,” written by Greg Dayton and Max Rifkin. 

Listen to the new album here:






