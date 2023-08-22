Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2023 NYE Run

This year the band will be making stops throughout Michigan kicking off on Dec 28 in Saginaw, Dec 29 in Detroit, and two nights in Kalamazoo.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2023 NYE Run

Greensky Bluegrass is thrilled to announce their 4-show 2023 New Year’s Eve run.  This year the band will be making stops throughout Michigan kicking off on Dec 28 in Saginaw, Dec 29 in Detroit, and two nights in Kalamazoo.

“Greensky is a Michigan band, and to be back, in Kalamazoo in particular, on New Year’s Eve is not only something I am looking forward to but it's an honor to return to the band's hometown and my hometown and welcome a new year where it all began in one of the most beautiful theaters in the country. 

Not only that but to have the opportunity to perform in Saginaw and Detroit leading up to two nights in Kalamazoo, well that’s just icing on the cake. 

The band will make their return to Colorado’s Front Range for two shows each at the Dillon Amphitheater and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in September.  Then in October and November, the band will continue touring the US, plus a stop in Mexico in early December for their annual Strings and Sol festival.  

All up-to-date news and tour information can be found at greenskybluegrass.com.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR

Sep 02 @  Earl Scruggs Music Festival | Mill Spring, NC

Sep 03 @ Rhythm & Roots Festival | Charlestown, RI

Sep 09-10 @ All In Music Festival | Indianapolis, IN

Sep 13 @ Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO    

Sep 14 @ Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO    

Sep 15 @ Red Rocks | Morrison, CO**    

Sep16 @ Red Rocks | Morrison, CO^^    

Oct 06 @ Avondale Brewing Company | Birmingham, AL

Oct 07 @ 3 Sisters Festival of Bluegrass | Chattanooga, TN

Oct 08  @ Riverfront Revival | Charleston, SC    

Nov 01 @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, NV

Nov 02 @ Fox Theater | Oakland, CA***

Nov 03 @ The Sound at Del Mar | Del Mar, CA***

Nov 04 @ The Bellwether | Los Angeles, CA***

Nov 07 @ Tower Theatre | Oklahoma City, OK^^^

Nov 09 @ The Heights Theater | Houston, TX^^^

Nov 10 @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX^^^

Nov 11 @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ | Dallas, TX^^^

Nov 12 @ The Espee | San Antonio, TX^^^

Nov 15 @ JJ’s Live | Fayetteville, AR^^^

Nov 16 @ Minglewood Hall | Memphis, TN^^^

Nov 17 @ Sanger Theater | Hattiesburg, MS^^^

Nov 18 @ The Joy Theater | New Orleans, LA^^^

Dec 06-10 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Mexico

Dec 28 @ Temple Theatre | Saginaw, MI*

Dec 29 @ The Fillmore | Detroit, MI^

Dec 30 @ The State Theatre | Kalamazoo, MI

Dec 31 @ The State Theatre| Kalamazoo, MI

** w/ the Teskey Brothers

^^ w/ Sierra Ferrell

*** w/ The Infamous Stringdusters

^^^ w/ Lindsay Lou

* w/ May Erlewine

^w/ Full Cord

Greensky Bluegrass are widely known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and genre-expansive sound, dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule. 

However, that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin]. 

The five are connected through a deep bond, just as they are seasoned road warriors, they’re a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights, and the moments when life turns it all upside down. 

For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances. 

“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world,” says Paul Hoffman. “We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”



