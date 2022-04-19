Green Day, Post Malone & SZA Lead Outside Lands Festical Line Up

Outside Lands triumphantly returned to Golden Gate Park last October for a special Halloween edition of the festival. It was a momentous occasion with the community coming together with a newfound appreciation of what it means to celebrate music, food, drink, art and cannabis together in one beautiful location. This year Outside Lands will return to its original summer timing with the festival happening August 5th-7th.

Today Another Planet, Superfly and Starr Hill Presents are thrilled to announce the 2022 festival lineup. Headliners include hometown pop-punk dynamo Green Day as well as rapper, singer, and songwriter Post Malone and recent GRAMMY winner SZA. The lineup is as dynamic and fruitful as ever with a perfect mix of genres and artists from all over the world.

Household names like Weezer, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski and more will be joined by some of the best new talent as well as fan favorites, including Anitta, Polo & Pan, Pusha T, Dominic Fike, Mac DeMarco, 100 Gecs, Kim Petras, Parcels, Wet Leg, Washed Out, and more. With more than 90 artists on the 2022 lineup, there really is something for everyone, confirming why Outside Lands is one of the best festivals in the world for music discovery.

"We are ecstatic to unveil this year's lineup, which is one of the most dynamic and diverse we've ever had. We are ready to get back to Golden Gate Park with our original summer dates again," said Allen Scott, Co-Founder and Co-Producer of Outside Lands and President of Concerts and Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment. "Last year's festival was not only a cathartic experience, but a much-needed celebration for the Bay Area and beyond. We can't wait to do it all again with our Outside Lands community this August."

Returning this year after an incredibly successful debut in 2021 is the SOMA Tent. Inspired by underground clubs and late nights, SOMA Tent features over 9 hours of performances each day and is the perfect place to dance the night (or day) away. This year headliners include San Francisco mainstay and Dirtybird Records founder Claude VonStroke, legendary German house and techno DJ and producer Dixon and Los Angeles producer TOKiMONSTA who is credited with shaping the sound of modern dance music. This stellar lineup also includes ANNA, Avalon Emerson, J. Worra, Major League DJz, AMÉMÉ, Ellen Allien , and more. Get your dancing shoes ready.

The full lineup is listed below.

3-Day General Admission, VIP, Payment Plan and Golden Gate Club passes will go on sale tomorrow April 20 at 10am PT exclusively via www.SFOutsideLands.com. 3-Day GA are $399, 3-Day VIP are $799 and the Payment Plan 3-Day pass starts at $99 down for GA and $199 down for VIP, each with two additional payments. Golden Gate Club passes, the most exclusive VIP festival experience offering perks like front-of-stage and sky deck viewing and personal concierge services, are $4,699.

Outside Lands continues to be a world leader in how music festivals can deliver an elevated experience for attendees not just through thoughtful and cutting edge programming but also offering an exceptional food and drink program, showcasing the best the Bay Area has to offer and beyond. 2022 will see a return in the best food, beer, wine, art and other cultural programming. The spectacular backdrop of Golden Gate Park rounds out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other.

Grass Lands was the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival when it premiered in 2018 and has become a much loved part of the Outside Lands experience. Grass Lands showcases the latest and most innovative products from the fast growing cannabis industry and is a place where people can learn about and enjoy cannabis in all its forms.

The safety of the festival remains a top priority. Outside Lands producers are in close contact with local and state officials, working together to create the safest possible environment. Stay tuned for updates as new information becomes available.

Outside Lands 2022

*lineup subject to change

Green Day

Post Malone

SZA

Jack Harlow

Weezer

Phoebe Bridgers

Illenium

Lil Uzi Vert

Kali Uchis

Disclosure

Mitski

Polo & Pan

Anitta

Dominic Fike

Oliver Tree

Mac DeMarco

Pusha T

Mt. Joy

Kim Petras

Local Natives

The Marías

Larry June

100 Gecs

Parcels

Dayglow

Purple Disco Machine

Hiatus Kaiyote

Washed Out

Ashe

Surf Mesa

Wet Leg

Sam Fender

Role Model

Baby Tate

The Backseat Lovers

Amber Mark

Best Coast

Franc Moody

Pussy Riot

Duckwrth

Empress Of

Rostam

Zoe Wees

Faye Webster

Griff

Anna Lunoe

KennyHoopla

Maxo Kream

Lido Pimienta

Briston Maroney

Sampa The Great

Del Water Gap

Robert Glasper

Inner Wave

Tyla Yaweh

Glaive

The Beths

Petey

Odie

Benny Sings

Thuy

MICHELLE

Jelani Aryeh

Wilderado

Cory Henry

The Emo Night Tour

PawPaw Rod

L'Rain

Cassandra Jenkins

Unusual Demont

Forester

The BLSSM

SPELLLING

Tre' Amani

SOMA TENT

Claude VonStroke

Dixon

TOKiMONSTA

Absolute.

AMÉMÉ

ANNA

Avalon Emerson

Barry Can't Swim

Cassian

DJ Minx

DJ Seinfeld

Ellen Allien

India Jordan

J. Worra

JOPLYN

Major League Djz

MPHD b2b Tiffany Tyson

Perel