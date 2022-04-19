Green Day, Post Malone & SZA Lead Outside Lands Festical Line Up
This year Outside Lands will return to its original summer timing with the festival happening August 5th-7th.
Outside Lands triumphantly returned to Golden Gate Park last October for a special Halloween edition of the festival. It was a momentous occasion with the community coming together with a newfound appreciation of what it means to celebrate music, food, drink, art and cannabis together in one beautiful location. This year Outside Lands will return to its original summer timing with the festival happening August 5th-7th.
Today Another Planet, Superfly and Starr Hill Presents are thrilled to announce the 2022 festival lineup. Headliners include hometown pop-punk dynamo Green Day as well as rapper, singer, and songwriter Post Malone and recent GRAMMY winner SZA. The lineup is as dynamic and fruitful as ever with a perfect mix of genres and artists from all over the world.
Household names like Weezer, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski and more will be joined by some of the best new talent as well as fan favorites, including Anitta, Polo & Pan, Pusha T, Dominic Fike, Mac DeMarco, 100 Gecs, Kim Petras, Parcels, Wet Leg, Washed Out, and more. With more than 90 artists on the 2022 lineup, there really is something for everyone, confirming why Outside Lands is one of the best festivals in the world for music discovery.
"We are ecstatic to unveil this year's lineup, which is one of the most dynamic and diverse we've ever had. We are ready to get back to Golden Gate Park with our original summer dates again," said Allen Scott, Co-Founder and Co-Producer of Outside Lands and President of Concerts and Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment. "Last year's festival was not only a cathartic experience, but a much-needed celebration for the Bay Area and beyond. We can't wait to do it all again with our Outside Lands community this August."
Returning this year after an incredibly successful debut in 2021 is the SOMA Tent. Inspired by underground clubs and late nights, SOMA Tent features over 9 hours of performances each day and is the perfect place to dance the night (or day) away. This year headliners include San Francisco mainstay and Dirtybird Records founder Claude VonStroke, legendary German house and techno DJ and producer Dixon and Los Angeles producer TOKiMONSTA who is credited with shaping the sound of modern dance music. This stellar lineup also includes ANNA, Avalon Emerson, J. Worra, Major League DJz, AMÉMÉ, Ellen Allien , and more. Get your dancing shoes ready.
The full lineup is listed below.
3-Day General Admission, VIP, Payment Plan and Golden Gate Club passes will go on sale tomorrow April 20 at 10am PT exclusively via www.SFOutsideLands.com. 3-Day GA are $399, 3-Day VIP are $799 and the Payment Plan 3-Day pass starts at $99 down for GA and $199 down for VIP, each with two additional payments. Golden Gate Club passes, the most exclusive VIP festival experience offering perks like front-of-stage and sky deck viewing and personal concierge services, are $4,699.
Outside Lands continues to be a world leader in how music festivals can deliver an elevated experience for attendees not just through thoughtful and cutting edge programming but also offering an exceptional food and drink program, showcasing the best the Bay Area has to offer and beyond. 2022 will see a return in the best food, beer, wine, art and other cultural programming. The spectacular backdrop of Golden Gate Park rounds out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other.
Grass Lands was the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival when it premiered in 2018 and has become a much loved part of the Outside Lands experience. Grass Lands showcases the latest and most innovative products from the fast growing cannabis industry and is a place where people can learn about and enjoy cannabis in all its forms.
The safety of the festival remains a top priority. Outside Lands producers are in close contact with local and state officials, working together to create the safest possible environment. Stay tuned for updates as new information becomes available.
Outside Lands 2022
*lineup subject to change
Green Day
Post Malone
SZA
Jack Harlow
Weezer
Phoebe Bridgers
Illenium
Lil Uzi Vert
Kali Uchis
Disclosure
Mitski
Polo & Pan
Anitta
Dominic Fike
Oliver Tree
Mac DeMarco
Pusha T
Mt. Joy
Kim Petras
Local Natives
The Marías
Larry June
100 Gecs
Parcels
Dayglow
Purple Disco Machine
Hiatus Kaiyote
Washed Out
Ashe
Surf Mesa
Wet Leg
Sam Fender
Role Model
Baby Tate
The Backseat Lovers
Amber Mark
Best Coast
Franc Moody
Pussy Riot
Duckwrth
Empress Of
Rostam
Zoe Wees
Faye Webster
Griff
Anna Lunoe
KennyHoopla
Maxo Kream
Lido Pimienta
Briston Maroney
Sampa The Great
Del Water Gap
Robert Glasper
Inner Wave
Tyla Yaweh
Glaive
The Beths
Petey
Odie
Benny Sings
Thuy
MICHELLE
Jelani Aryeh
Wilderado
Cory Henry
The Emo Night Tour
PawPaw Rod
L'Rain
Cassandra Jenkins
Unusual Demont
Forester
The BLSSM
SPELLLING
Tre' Amani
SOMA TENT
Claude VonStroke
Dixon
TOKiMONSTA
Absolute.
AMÉMÉ
ANNA
Avalon Emerson
Barry Can't Swim
Cassian
DJ Minx
DJ Seinfeld
Ellen Allien
India Jordan
J. Worra
JOPLYN
Major League Djz
MPHD b2b Tiffany Tyson
Perel