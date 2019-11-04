Grayscale Announces Winter 2020 Tour

Grayscale have just shared their Winter 2020 tour plans. The band will embark on a headline tour with support from Hot Mulligan, WSTR, and LURK. The tour kicks off January 24 in Wilmington, Delaware, and runs through February 27 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. VIP tickets go on sale today, November 4, at 12pm ET. The regular onsale is Friday, November 8 at 12pm local time. All dates are below.

Grayscale released their second album Nella Vita on September 6 through Fearless Records. The band was recently profiled by Forbes for its forward-thinking merch strategy.



Under a heavy influence of everything from '90s rock to funk, as well as a rotation of modern hip-hop and R&B, Grayscale dove headfirst into writing Nella Vita. At the top of 2019, the band traded its hometown of Philadelphia for Austin, Texas, holing up in the Machine Shop alongside producer MACHINE [Lamb of God, As It Is, Armor For Sleep, Four Year Strong]. The resulting collection of tracks is one that sees the band chronicling life, its many facets, and its many complications, as they themselves have experienced. Throughout Nella Vita, the quintet explores themes of sex, drugs, death, despair, and everything that embodies life, through a lens that, though far from rose-tinted, finds a lot of positivity in surviving the darkest of experiences. The title of the record and its 12 tracks are a veritable journey that's both pensive and cathartic. Grayscale manage to bring out the light in the dark and much of the album taps a pop sensibility that will have you singing along and empathizing with the lyrics in no time.

GRAYSCALE ON TOUR:



WITH HOT MULLIGAN, WSTR, + LURK:

1/24 - Wilmington, DE- The Queen

1/25 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

1/26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

1/28 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

1/29 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

1/30 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

1/31 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

2/01 - Margate, FL - O'malley's

2/03 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

2/04 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

2/05 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

2/06 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

2/07 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

2/08 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Atrium

2/09 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

2/10 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

2/12 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

2/13 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

2/14 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

2/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Xray Arcade

2/16 - Palatine, IL - Durty Nellie's

2/18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

2/19 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

2/20 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

2/21 - Buffalo, NY - The Rec Room

2/22 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar

2/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theatre

2/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg

2/26 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

2/27 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

Photo Credit: Jordan Mizrahi





