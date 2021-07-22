Grayscale Announce Third Album 'Umbra'

Philadelphia's alt rock band GRAYSCALE - Collin Walsh [lead vocals], Andrew Kyne [guitar], Nick Ventimiglia [bass], Dallas Molster [guitar], and Nick Veno [drums] - are pleased to announce third full-length Umbra. The album finds the band not reborn but refined and truly coming into their sound. Umbra arrives on August 27 on Fearless Records. Pre-order the record, produced by Courtney Ballard (Five Seconds of Summer, Waterparks), here.

The band has also dropped the video for the thought-provoking first single "Dirty Bombs." Watch it below.

"'Dirty Bombs' touches on the constant, excruciating need most people have to seek attention and gain approval from complete strangers," Walsh shares. "The verses discuss life lessons learned through experience - ranging from both playfully optimistic and beauty-seeking ('Try stomping puddles / Let yourself get soaked / If you don't see the sun / You'll never grow') to harshly realistic and dry ('Try harder drugs with friends when you get old / There's never push without some pull'). 'Dirty Bombs' stresses the importance of growing into yourself and who you truly are throughout life, rather than growing into what you want people to think of you."

Umbra follows 2019's Nella Vita and 2017's debut Adornment.

After racking up 50 million streams and receiving praise from Forbes, Alternative Press, Billboard, and more, the quintet have opened up themselves and their sound throughout these 11 tracks.

For Grayscale, Umbra is the end of the beginning.

All previous records served as stepping stones accumulating and shaping the band's course and leading them down an artistic and aesthetic path to this point. Umbra is more of a feeling than a concept; it is an energy. It is all the things we keep underneath or to ourselves. It is the cold feeling of internal conflict, the bargaining, and the wickedness that exists within a space otherwise covered in light. The sounds don't necessarily match the stories; the energy doesn't always match the intent. It's not about the light or the dark. It's about the light and the dark.

Welcome to the other side. Welcome to Umbra.

Grayscale will return to the road as part of the Sad Summer Festival. The band will also appear with All Time Low and The Maine on the Side Summer shows. All dates are below.

GRAYSCALE ON TOUR:

SAD SUMMER FESTIVAL

8/6 - Sacramento, CA - Papa Murphy's

8/7 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove Outdoors

8/8 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren*

8/10 - Denver, CO - Mission*

8/13 - Kansas City, MO - KC Live!*

8/14 - St. Louis, MO - Ballpark Village*

8/15 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom*

8/17 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory*

8/18 - Austin, TX - Stubb's*

8/20 - Orlando, FL - The Orlando Ampitheater

8/21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

8/22 - Nashville, TN - Marathon*

8/24 - Norfolk, VA - NorVa*

8/25 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live*

8/27 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/28 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavillion

8/30 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach*

8/31 - Columbus, OH - Express Live Outdoor

9/1 - Cleveland, OH - Agora*

9/3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

9/4 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors

9/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann

9/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

9/10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

9/11 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot

9/12 - Cincinnati, OH - Icon Music Theater*

*SIDE SUMMER WITH ALL TIME LOW + THE MAINE