Grammy-Winnng Singer Leo Sayer Announces U.S. Live Shows

Grammy Award-winning English singer-songwriter, Leo Sayer announced that he will be returning to the United States to celebrate 50 years in music with a set of exclusive live shows.

Performances kick off on March 16 with the Rock & Romance Cruise and continue throughout the month with additional dates in Largo, Florida, Cincinnati, Ohio, and St. Charles, Illinois.

Audiences can expect a night packed with feel-good tracks from Sayer's discography, including hits like the Grammy-winning song, "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing," "More Than I Can Say," "When I Need You," and other fan favorites. These can't-miss shows mark Sayer's first performances in the United States in over 20 years.

All dates can be found below. Tickets are on sale now. Additional information and purchasing details can be found HERE.

2023 Show Dates

March 16 - Miami, FL - Rock & Romance Cruise

March 21 - Largo, FL - Central Park Performing Arts Center

March 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow's Garage

March 24 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre