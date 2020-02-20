Grammy-Nominated Producer/Songwriter JT Daly Announces New Band The Voodoo Children

Today, the new Nashville-based band The Voodoo Children released their debut single "Caroline," that will appear on their forthcoming record Instant Nostalgia. The Voodoo Children is an ever-evolving community-based project revolving around Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer and visual artist JT Daly, who fronted the Nashville-based band Paper Route and more recently co-produced K. Flay's album Every Where Is Some Where, including the hit single "Blood in the Cut" (for which Daly received Grammy nominations for Best Rock Song and Best Engineered Album).

"At some point in everyone's life they reach a point where they emotionally max out. They go numb and are faced with the absoluteness of - evolve or die. When this happens it's always best to have friends around," explains JT Daly. "'Caroline' is a song about reminding someone .. it's never gonna feel this way again."

Side A of Instant Nostalgia will be released as an EP this spring. The full album features contributions from Daly's partner Jo Meredith (Sad Penny), Daniel Tashian (producer and co-writer with Kacey Musgraves), K.Flay, Bantug, Abby Wright, Angela Plake (Bandit), Oran Thornton, Josh Lippi, his longtime engineer Josh Lovell, and Gregg Alexander of New Radicals.

"No matter how hard we try and avoid it, we always compare moments in our life to things that happened in our youth. As a musician this can be your edge or your curse. I wanted to employ that curse and turn it into an album. Instant Nostalgia is an album about places that we ache to revisit," says Daly.

For the last 15 years, Daly has been recording and releasing music under the group moniker Paper Route, whose work (including three full-length records: Absence, The Peace of Wild Things, & Real Emotion) managed to penetrate the popular bandwidth with songs featured in (500) Days of Summer and FIFA 17 and a network performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. All these little fires have been pursued alongside art exhibitions, design work for Paramore, Sufjan Stevens, and Mutemath, composing and producing the soundtrack for ESPN's 30 for 30 film "Chuck & Tito." Following his Grammy-nominated work with K. Flay, he produced and co-wrote "Hallucinations" with PVRIS, which was recently placed #1 on Billboard's 25 Best Rock & Alternative Songs of 2019.





