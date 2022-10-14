Grace Davies Releases Third EP 'It Wasn't Perfect, But We Tried'

Singer-songwriter, vocal powerhouse and now-producer Grace Davies today releases her highly anticipated EP, It Wasn't Perfect, But We Tried, her most authentic and accomplished body of work to-date. Listen to five smart, sassy, genre-crossing songs that find the 25 year old confidently claiming control of her career - turning the tables on her sad girl persona and taking the reins with new-found talent in production.

Grace co-produced the EP with collaborator Toby Scott (​​Becky Hill, Galantis), completely self-producing two of the tracks, 'Windows & Walls' and previous single release 'Already Gone'; the EP proves Grace a true multi-hyphenate.

It Wasn't Perfect, But We Tried includes new single, triumphant showstopper, 'Breathe' - a lesson in pop mastery featuring Grace's signature powerhouse vocal, crashing drums and a hook-driven, belter of a chorus. Of the track, Grace comments: "'Breathe' is about reclaiming your power. It's about taking all the s that's been thrown at you and owning it/turning it into something powerful. 'The end of where you tear me apart' - the start of a new beginning where I don't let you control my life anymore. I wrote it in 2017, but it's a song I came back to 5 years later reflecting on everything I've been through as an independent artist, and it means even more to me now than it did when I wrote it".

Grace's third EP spans five years of her whirlwind career. First released EP cut 'Wolves', along with 'Breathe', the first song Grace wrote after The X Factor, are the oldest songs. The most recent is the sensual, woozy, electronic Supervillain, written over Zoom last year after a lockdown relationship turned sour. "Supervillain is about believing that someone will be your hero, then realising they're the complete opposite. That said, I've learned to draw a line under bad relationships. How can I complain when they give me such great songs!"

Meanwhile, previous release 'Already Gone' saw Grace sat in the producer's chair for the first time "During lockdowns I had to make my own demos and record my own vocals because the studios were shut," says Grace. "I've always had a producer's head, just never an engineer's hands. I knew what I wanted, but not how to achieve it. Learning that has given me massive confidence. It's taught me to stand up for myself, both in and outside the studio."

"I believe in trilogies and it's a thread that ties the EPs together", says Grace of It Wasn't Perfect, But We Tried. The record is the follow-up to last year's EP i wonder if you wonder, a personal collection of tracks which marked the artist's astounding progress since embracing the journey into releasing independently, previously being signed to the now-defunct SYCO (Sony Music). Standout release 'roots' reached the Top 3 in the UK iTunes Single Charts, entering the Official Chart Company Top 100 and the UK Big Top 40, as well as gaining plays across BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, Heart & Capital FM along with a raft of regional support. The EP saw Grace reach 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

2020 EP Friends With The Tragic confirmed Grace's reputation as an undeniably talented songwriter. Released via The Orchard, it was written between the UK and Sweden alongside heavyweights Adam Argyle (Dua Lipa), Andrew Jackson (Rag N Bone Man), Duck Blackwell (Louis Tomlinson, Lost Frequencies) and Lauren Aquilina (Rina Sawayama, Demi Lovato, Little Mix).

Grace's music is resonating more than ever, especially when it comes to modern relationships. Striking a chord with fans, her songs are also finding homes within current pop culture; Grace had four syncs on the 2022 season of ITV2's Love Island, soundtracking key moments in the popular reality TV show. Fans were able to experience Grace showcase these songs live - plus debut her new music - at a sold-out show at St. Pancras Old Church, London back in August, her first ever headline gig.

Grace's impeccable songwriting talents artfully document the human condition, and with a poet's ease, her honest lyrics come alive through her unique vocal and haunting melodies which have seen her gain acclaim from the likes of The Times, BBC, PopJustice, Official Charts, MTV, NOTION, Wonderland, EUPHORIA, DORK and The Line of Best Fit. As well as penning her own tracks, Grace has also undertaken extensive time in the studio writing for her peers, collaborating with the likes of Frances, Lauren Aquilina and Lostboy among many others.

Ever pushing herself, Grace Davies is an all-encompassing musician and a fearless young pop talent who with her latest record has pushed her artistry firmly into sixth-gear.

Listen to the new single here: