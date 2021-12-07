Grace Cummings Shares Title Track From Upcoming Album

Melbourne-based singer, songwriter, producer and accomplished stage actor Grace Cummings will release her self-produced sophomore album entitled Storm Queen next month via ATO Records.

Today she shares the breathtaking title track off of the album, with an equally compelling music video that will make you feel as if you're caught in Cummings' storm. Listen to "Storm Queen" and watch the video at The FADER and below.

"This song was the last one I wrote for the album, very quickly before recording," Grace Cummings says of "Storm Queen." "The song is also my favourite track on the whole album. Harry Cooper on the baritone and Cahill Kelly on the piano helped me make the song I had in my head come to life. They trusted my gut, even when things were sounding a bit freaky and it was unclear if my vision for the song would come together. I wanted this track to be fing raw, and ugly, and full of gunfire, and dirt, and ruin. And it turned out even bigger than I'd imagined."

True to its title, Storm Queen is a body of work with its own unruly climate, governed only by the visceral quality of Cummings' spellbinding and devastating vocal presence, as heard on stage opening for the likes of Weyes Blood, Evan Dando, J Mascis and more. With most songs captured within the first few takes and featuring unexpected flourishes by Cummings' peers in Melbourne, the album showcases a vast and volatile emotional landscape from one of the most captivating folk artists to enter the scene in years.

Storm Queen will be released on January 14th on ATO Records, and follows Cummings' understated debut album Refuge Cove, which was released in 2019 via King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard's Flightless Records.

Watch the new music video for the song here: