Gov't Mule to Embark on 'Back In The Saddle Tour' Beginning This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As they continue to celebrate the 30th anniversary since the release of their debut album, acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated band Gov’t Mule, led by guitar legend, vocalist, songwriter and producer Warren Haynes, has announced the Back In The Saddle Tour.

The late summer and fall dates – the band’s first big tour run since February 2024 – will make its way throughout the East Coast and Midwest from August 27th through October 28th. The renowned quartet will stop in 18 cities including Milwaukee, Columbus, Buffalo (featuring Big Sugar opening), Charleston, Fort Lauderdale, Raleigh, Virginia Beach, and Sidney, Maine (with moe. on the latter date). The new headlining shows will follow Gov’t Mule’s previously announced headlining date in Louisville on July 25th.

Fan Club pre-sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, June 18th at 10am local time with various other presales available on Thursday, June 19th at 10am local time. Fans need to sign up for early access to tickets by visiting www.mule.net. The public on sale will commence on Friday, June 20th at 10am local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available for all headlining Gov’t Mule shows with all including pre-show soundcheck access. Packages include one Ultimate Guitar Player Package per show, featuring one Warren Haynes Signature Les Paul Standard 60s Cherry Gibson Guitar (played and autographed by Warren), two premium reserved tickets and VIP priority entry, private post-show meet & greet and photo with Warren, and more, and the Gov’t Mule Ultimate VIP Package, which includes one Warren Haynes Signature Dunlop guitar slide, one set of limited-edition Matt Abts custom logo Vater drumsticks, sealed Gov’t Mule keyboardist musical chart autographed by Danny Louis, one set of Kevin Scott custom guitar picks in collector’s box, and more. Visit www.mule.net for all ticketing and VIP information and to purchase.

Sandwiched between Gov’t Mule’s just-announced tour dates is a series of previously announced co-headlining shows with Tedeschi Trucks Band. The 6-date run begins September 3rd in Toronto and stops in Saratoga Springs, Boston, Chicago, and Detroit in early September. The two legendary acts will then reconvene on October 11th for a special show in Macon, Georgia, the home of the Allman Brothers Band (of which Haynes and Derek Trucks were both members for decades each), that will also feature an appearance by Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel.

Gov’t Mule – Warren Haynes [guitar, vocals], Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Kevin Scott [bass] – released their latest studio album, Peace…Like A River (Fantasy Records) in 2023 to high praise. The band’s 12th studio output, hailed as “perfection,” “captivating,” “riveting,” and among the band’s best, is a 12-song rock collection highlighted by the singles “Dreaming Out Loud” featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster, “Same As It Ever Was” and “Made My Peace” as well as additional guest appearances from Billy F Gibbons, Billy Bob Thornton and Celisse. PRESS HERE to listen and PRESS HERE to watch a documentary on the making of the album.

Since releasing Peace...Like A River, Warren Haynes issued his fourth solo album, Million Voices Whisper (Fantasy Records). The 2024 self-produced release marked his first solo collection in nearly a decade. The 11-song set of soulful blues-rock features the singles “This Life As We Know It” and “Real Real Love” and multiple appearances from Haynes’ Allman Brothers Band bandmate Derek Trucks as well as his Last Waltz Tour co-stars Lukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson on the single “Day of Reckoning.” PRESS HERE to listen and PRESS HERE for the deluxe version. Haynes also recently partnered with Gibson, the iconic leading global instrument brand, for his first signature guitar, the Gibson Warren Haynes Les Paul™ Standard. PRESS HERE to explore the guitar, available worldwide now.

In other Gov’t Mule news, the band has revealed their annual “concert-cation” experience, Island Exodus 16, will take place January 15-19, 2026 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Artist lineup and on-sale information to be announced soon.

GOV’T MULE TOUR DATES

July 24 – Floyd County, VA @ FloydFest 25~Aurora ^

July 25 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater ~

July 26 – Johnstown, PA @ Flood City Music Festival ^

August 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Aurora Pavilion ~

August 28 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoors ~

August 30 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Blues and Heritage Music Festival ^

August 31 – Paw Paw, MI @ Warner Vineyards ~

September 1 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harber Live at Terminal B ~

September 3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage +

September 5 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC +

September 6 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +

September 7 – Sidney, ME @ Bowl In the Pines ~

September 9 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion +

September 10 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater +

September 12 – West Springfield, MA @ The Big E Arena ^

October 10 – Bowling Green, KY @ Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center ~

October 11 – Macon, GA @ Atrium Health Amphitheatre +

October 12 – Charleston, SC @ The Refinery ~

October 14 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall ~

October 15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center ~

October 17 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater ~

October 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre Outdoors ~

October 19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts ~

October 21 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium ~

October 22 – Rome, GA @ The Forum River Center ~

October 24 – Maryville, TN @ The Shed ~

October 25 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion ~

October 28 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center ~

January 15-19, 2026 – Montego Bay, Jamaica @ Island Exodus 16

~ indicates headlining shows

+ indicates co-headlining shows with Tedeschi Trucks Band

^ indicates festival appearances

Photo credit: Emily Butler

Comments