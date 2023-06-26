Gov't Mule Announces Peace…Like A River World Tour 2023

GRAMMY-nominated band Gov’t Mule, led by guitar legend, vocalist, songwriter and producer Warren Haynes, has announced their Peace…Like A River World Tour in support of their new studio album, Peace…Like A River, out now.

The fall 2023 outing will see the renowned four-piece head to Canada and Europe in addition to more U.S. cities beginning September 13th in Toronto. The 21-date North American leg will stop in Ottawa, Montreal, Wilkes-Barre, Harrisburg, Erie, Charleston, Wilmington, Shreveport, Baton Rouge, Fort Myers and many more.

The band’s Toronto and Montreal shows will feature very special guest Big Sugar, who share a deep history together dating back to the start of Gov’t Mule in the mid-90s.

Then, in November, Gov’t Mule – Warren Haynes [guitar, vocals], Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Kevin Scott [bass] – will bring their acclaimed live show over to Europe for an 11-date run in such cities as London, Munich, Vienna, Paris, Brussels, Bologna, and Milan at some of the best venues in Europe from November 6th through the 21st.

Pre-sale tickets for the North American shows will be available Wednesday, June 28th at 10am ET with the general on sale beginning Thursday, June 29th at 10am local time. For the European tour dates, artist pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, June 28th and venue pre-sales Thursday, June 29th at 9am BST/10am CEST, with the general on sale commencing Friday, June 30th at 9am BST/10am CEST. See below for full list of upcoming Gov’t Mule tour dates and visit www.mule.net for ticketing details and to purchase.

Ahead of their newly announced fall plans, Gov’t Mule will be on the road across the U.S. this summer on their Dark Side of the Mule Tour.

The 18-date amphitheater outing features a full Gov’t Mule set leading into the band’s extremely rare Pink Floyd tribute Dark Side of the Mule, in addition to special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening opening, and will mark the final time Mule will perform the acclaimed set, which first debuted in 2008 and has only been performed live 10 times in total.

Kicking off July 22nd in Atlantic City, the Dark Side of the Mule Tour stops at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 7th and makes its way to Pittsburgh, Columbus, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, Atlanta, Boston, Holmdel, and more, before wrapping August 20th in Vienna, VA.

Additionally, Gov’t Mule is set to appear at select dates on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour as well as various festival appearances this summer and fall, and the band’s New Year’s Run from last year has been rescheduled for December 29th in Philadelphia and December 30th and 31st in New York City.

Just released June 16th, Peace…Like A River (Fantasy Records) has been receiving rave reviews across the board, hailed as “perfection,” “captivating,” “riveting,” and among the band’s best.

The 12-song rock collection, which debuted in the Top 10 Current Rock Albums Chart, includes the singles “Dreaming Out Loud” featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster, currently impacting Triple A radio nationwide, “Same As It Ever Was” and “Made My Peace” as well as additional guest appearances from Billy F Gibbons, Billy Bob Thornton, and Celisse.

Peace…Like A River, the band’s 12th studio album and follow-up to their chart-topping, GRAMMY-nominated blues album, Heavy Load Blues, is available now digitally, on CD and vinyl, and in a Deluxe Edition (on CD only) including the special 5-track Time Of The Signs Bonus EP in addition to the original 12 tracks.

Peace…Like A River was recorded during the same sessions as Heavy Load Blues at The Power Station New England with co-producer John Paterno (Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt, Los Lobos) alongside Haynes. The albums, however, were created in different rooms, with no shared gear or instruments, keeping the two concurrent projects with their own unique identity and character.

Thematically, the new collection explores the seismic changes the world has gone through over the past few years. Influenced both in his songwriting and playing by what Haynes calls “the golden era of rock, soul, jazz and blues,” Gov’t Mule combines the best and most enduring qualities from all those musical strains to create a timeless piece of art on Peace…Like A River that could have easily come out in the 1970s.

Gov’t Mule has also confirmed Island Exodus 14 will return to Jewel Paradise Cove in Runaway Bay, Jamaica on January 14-28, 2024 with a stacked lineup. All details will be announced in early July.

GOV’T MULE TOUR DATES

North America

July 22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

July 23 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival ~*

July 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *#

July 26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *#

July 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *#

July 29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts %

July 30 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater %

August 2 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

August 3 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

August 4 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

August 5 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove – Harrah’s Council Bluffs *

August 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

August 9 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

August 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

August 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

August 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center %

August 15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

August 17 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

August 18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

August 19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

August 20 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

September 13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall +

September 14 – Ottawa, ON @ CityFolk ~

September 16 – Fredericton, Canada @ Harvest Music Festival ~

September 17 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS +^

September 19 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

September 20 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

September 22 – Lewisburg, WV @ Healing Appalachia ~

September 23 – Charleston, WV @ Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences

September 26 – Harrisburg, PA @ The Forum Auditorium

September 28 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

September 30 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

October 1 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

October 3 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

October 4 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

October 6 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre %

October 7 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre %

October 8 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at The Wharf %

October 10 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium

October 11 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

October 13 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

October 15 – Columbus, GA @ RushSouth Fest ~

Europe

November 6 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

November 8 – Munich, Germany @ Alte Kongresshale

November 9 – Vienna, Austria @ Globe Wien

November 11 – Paris, France @ Le Trianon

November 12 – Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort

November 14 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal

November 15 – Neu-Isenburg, Germany @ Hugenottenhalle

November 17 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

November 19 – Bologna, Italy @ Teatro Celebrazioni

November 20 – Milan, Italy @ Teatro dal Verme

November 21 – Trieste, Italy @ Politeama Rossetti

New Year’s Run

December 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

December 30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Island Exodus 14

January 14-28, 2024 – Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Jewel Paradise Cove Resort

~ festival appearance

% Outlaw Music Festival dates

* Dark Side of the Mule dates

# Gov’t Mule only/No Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

+ with special guest Big Sugar

^ public on sale is June 29th at noon ET

Photo Credit: David Simchock