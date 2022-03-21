Gov't Mule Announces Deluxe Version of 'Heavy Load Blues'

Renowned quartet Gov't Mule - led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes - has announced the deluxe version of their critically acclaimed, chart-topping blues album, Heavy Load Blues, will be available digitally across all streaming platforms on Friday, April 1st.

Pre-save here and receive an instant download of the Haynes original "Hiding Place." Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy Records), the band's first-ever blues album which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart upon its November 2021 release, encompasses an even mix of Haynes' originals and revered covers.

The deluxe version, which will also officially be available on vinyl as of April 1st, features 8 additional studio and live tracks, including covers originally by Savoy Brown, Sonny Boy Williamson, Muddy Waters, Otis Rush in addition to "Hiding Place."

Worldwide, Heavy Load Blues has amassed over 5 million total global streams and critical praise and support from the likes of Consequence, Guitar World, BrooklynVegan, No Depression, Ultimate Classic Rock, PopMatters, Downbeat, Classic Rock, Relix, Guitar Magazine, Paste and many more.

The core 13-track album, produced by Haynes alongside engineer and co-producer John Paterno (Elvis Costello, Michael Landau, Bonnie Raitt, Robbie Williams, Los Lobos), features the original track "Heavy Load," their rendition of the Tom Waits classic "Make It Rain," a groovy arrangement of the Junior Wells standard "Snatch It Back and Hold It," and more originally made famous by the likes of Howlin' Wolf, Elmore James, Ann Peebles, Bobby "Blue" Bland, and The Animals.

Though technically considered a studio album, Heavy Load Blues was recorded live in the studio at The Power Station New England on analog tape, utilizing vintage guitars, amps and other equipment to capture an authentic sound.

Gov't Mule - Haynes, Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Jorgen Carlsson [bass] - will be touring worldwide throughout the year in support of Heavy Load Blues bringing their acclaimed live show to the masses. Commencing April 6th in Syracuse, their upcoming U.S. headlining outing includes the band's rescheduled New Year's shows in Philadelphia and New York City, the latter of which takes place on April 8th and 9th still at The Beacon Theatre, the band's unofficial home-court venue.

Guitarist Jimmy Vivino and drummer Jay Lane will be joining the band for the first four nights of the tour, including their special Black 'n' Blue New Year's Show on the final night in NYC, April 9th. Other stops on the month-long spring run include Albany, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Memphis, St. Louis, Oklahoma City, and New Orleans, where Gov't Mule will return on April 29th for a very special Fest After Dark show at Mardi Gras World during the first weekend of Jazz Fest, featuring special guests Samantha Fish and Robert Randolph Band, each performing full openings sets.

Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro has also been announced as the opener for the Memphis, Little Rock and St. Louis shows. Following their spring trek, Gov't Mule will head out on tour this summer including a recently announced European tour in July, beginning July 9th in Italy, and just-announced dates on Willie Nelson's 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour alongside Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top and Larkin Poe in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh. The road warriors will also be performing at select festivals this year including SweetWater 420 Festival in Atlanta, Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga, and Telluride Blues & Brews, among others.

See below for list of all announced shows, with more summer dates coming soon. Tickets are on sale now with the exception of the Outlaw Music Festival dates, which go on sale this Friday, March 25; visit here for details and to purchase and check with the venue's website for local health and safety requirements.

Listen to the new single here: