Gouge Away Announce 'Consider b/w Wave of Mutilation' EP

Gouge Away are storming into 2020 with an essential two-song E.P. and a massive U.S. tour on the horizon. Today, the band has announced their "Consider b/w Wave of Mutilation" EP, due out March 20th and released conjointly with the start of their support slot on Circa Survive's Blue Sky Noise 10th Anniversary tour.

This two-song E.P. follows the one-year anniversary of Gouge Away's acclaimed full-length Burnt Sugar, and the band continues to sink their enraged critiques into societal ills and injustice. Recorded by Jack Shirley at The Atomic Garden (Deafheaven, Oathbreaker), A-side "Consider" is a strikingly aggressive song; lyrically it stands as a powerful artistic statement on blind nationalism and patriotism in the modern age. B-side "Wave of Mutilation" is a fantastic cover of the song originally written and performed by The Pixies. 25% of the profits from the sale of this 7inch will be donated to the International Rescue Committee - more information on the organization and their mission can be found at rescue.org.

See Gouge Away on the road with Circa Survive and Polyphia from March 20 through June 7 - all tour dates can be found below.

Gouge Away, on tour:

03/20 - Baltimore, MD at Rams Head Live⠀

03/21 - Richmond, VA at The National⠀

03/22 - Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte⠀

03/24 - Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade⠀

03/25 - Lake Buena Vista, FL at House of Blues⠀

03/26 - Ft Lauderdale, FL at Revolution Live⠀

03/28 - St. Petersburg, FL at Jannus Live⠀

03/29 - Pensacola, FL at Vinyl Music Hall⠀

03/31 - Nashville, TN at Cannery Ballroom⠀

04/01 - Louisville, KY at Mercury Ballroom⠀

04/03 - Indianapolis, IN at Deluxe at Old National Centre⠀

04/04 - Cleveland, OH at House of Blues⠀

04/05 - Detroit, MI at The Majestic⠀

04/07 - Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE⠀

04/08 - Clifton Park, NY at Upstate Concert Hall⠀

04/10 - Toronto, ON at The Opera House⠀

04/11 - Montreal, QC at Theatre Fairmount⠀

04/12 - Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Steel⠀

04/14 - Boston, MA at House of Blues⠀

05/09 - Grand Rapids, MI at The Intersection⠀

05/11 - Chicago, IL at Concord Music Hall⠀

05/12 - Minneapolis, MN at Skyway Theatre⠀

05/14 - Denver, CO at Ogden Theater⠀

05/18 - San Francisco, CA at The Regency Ballroom⠀

05/19 - Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom⠀

05/20 - Seattle, WA at Showbox SODO⠀

05/22 - Santa Cruz, CA at The Catalyst⠀

05/25 - Las Vegas, NV at House of Blues⠀

05/26 - Tempe, AZ at The Marquee⠀

05/28 - San Antonio, TX at Vibes Event Center⠀

05/29 - Houston , TX at House of Blues⠀

05/30 - Dallas, TX at House of Blues⠀

06/01 - St Louis, MO at The Pageant⠀

06/02 - Ft Wayne, IN at Clyde Theatre⠀

06/04 - Rochester, NY at Anthology⠀

06/05 - Hartford, CT at Webster Theater⠀

06/06 - Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer⠀

06/07 - Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer ⠀





