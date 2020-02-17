Gouge Away Announce 'Consider b/w Wave of Mutilation' EP
Gouge Away are storming into 2020 with an essential two-song E.P. and a massive U.S. tour on the horizon. Today, the band has announced their "Consider b/w Wave of Mutilation" EP, due out March 20th and released conjointly with the start of their support slot on Circa Survive's Blue Sky Noise 10th Anniversary tour.
This two-song E.P. follows the one-year anniversary of Gouge Away's acclaimed full-length Burnt Sugar, and the band continues to sink their enraged critiques into societal ills and injustice. Recorded by Jack Shirley at The Atomic Garden (Deafheaven, Oathbreaker), A-side "Consider" is a strikingly aggressive song; lyrically it stands as a powerful artistic statement on blind nationalism and patriotism in the modern age. B-side "Wave of Mutilation" is a fantastic cover of the song originally written and performed by The Pixies. 25% of the profits from the sale of this 7inch will be donated to the International Rescue Committee - more information on the organization and their mission can be found at rescue.org.
See Gouge Away on the road with Circa Survive and Polyphia from March 20 through June 7 - all tour dates can be found below.
Gouge Away, on tour:
03/20 - Baltimore, MD at Rams Head Live⠀
03/21 - Richmond, VA at The National⠀
03/22 - Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte⠀
03/24 - Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade⠀
03/25 - Lake Buena Vista, FL at House of Blues⠀
03/26 - Ft Lauderdale, FL at Revolution Live⠀
03/28 - St. Petersburg, FL at Jannus Live⠀
03/29 - Pensacola, FL at Vinyl Music Hall⠀
03/31 - Nashville, TN at Cannery Ballroom⠀
04/01 - Louisville, KY at Mercury Ballroom⠀
04/03 - Indianapolis, IN at Deluxe at Old National Centre⠀
04/04 - Cleveland, OH at House of Blues⠀
04/05 - Detroit, MI at The Majestic⠀
04/07 - Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE⠀
04/08 - Clifton Park, NY at Upstate Concert Hall⠀
04/10 - Toronto, ON at The Opera House⠀
04/11 - Montreal, QC at Theatre Fairmount⠀
04/12 - Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Steel⠀
04/14 - Boston, MA at House of Blues⠀
05/09 - Grand Rapids, MI at The Intersection⠀
05/11 - Chicago, IL at Concord Music Hall⠀
05/12 - Minneapolis, MN at Skyway Theatre⠀
05/14 - Denver, CO at Ogden Theater⠀
05/18 - San Francisco, CA at The Regency Ballroom⠀
05/19 - Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom⠀
05/20 - Seattle, WA at Showbox SODO⠀
05/22 - Santa Cruz, CA at The Catalyst⠀
05/25 - Las Vegas, NV at House of Blues⠀
05/26 - Tempe, AZ at The Marquee⠀
05/28 - San Antonio, TX at Vibes Event Center⠀
05/29 - Houston , TX at House of Blues⠀
05/30 - Dallas, TX at House of Blues⠀
06/01 - St Louis, MO at The Pageant⠀
06/02 - Ft Wayne, IN at Clyde Theatre⠀
06/04 - Rochester, NY at Anthology⠀
06/05 - Hartford, CT at Webster Theater⠀
06/06 - Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer⠀
06/07 - Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer ⠀