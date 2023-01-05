Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'MMXXII'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Souls Extolled is comprised of JP Ortiz on bass, Joe Valadez on drums, and Zach Black on guitar and vocals.

Jan. 05, 2023  

The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Their newest album, MMXXII (2022) is out now and available everywhere you stream music.

MMXXII (2022) embodies their story through the different modes of rock music that have inspired them and the spiritual and socio-political concepts that define the experiences of their generation. The name of the album MMXXII is this year 2022 in roman numerals. The aptly named album embodies the rollout that included the release of a new song every month.

Souls Extolled is comprised of JP Ortiz on bass, Joe Valadez on drums, and Zach Black on guitar and vocals. And MMXXII is their most personal album to date. With the pandemic in the rearview, the band's new album is their journey through the last few years and the change that comes with fully embracing adulthood. Together they navigated personal crises like the death of loved ones for the first time, artistically surviving the pandemic as a newly formed band, and the country's social justice crisis. All those on-goings, and life progressions left them feeling chaotic, confused, and weary for answers. But through those challenges, and with the new album as a testament they found solidarity within each other and their musical chemistry.

The new album catalogs their growth and self-exploration. They each came to adopt more secular-agnostic beliefs prior to forming the band, while also sharing similar experiences with navigating the strange racial landscape that all Americans of Mexican descent are familiar with. They explore a range of meaningful and topical subjects on the new songs. The band comments, "To us, without the meaning of these songs they're just a bunch of sounds. The music that inspired us is not only great sounds, but meanings that inspire us, challenge us, and make us think."

The songs deal with themes of love like in "Ride of My Life," a softer side of the band that hits the emotional points of love, loss and moving on. Their therapeutic experience with acid during a major snowstorm that inspired them to make music, but also explore anger which became the song "Acid Drop." On "This Time" they take a philosophical look at the spiritual-existential realm, a reoccuring theme for the band. They say "'This Time' is sort of a Satan song, in that Satan represents truth and knowledge, as well as the ultimate rebellion in the Universe. But it can also be interpreted as a song of desperation, describing the struggle to find something to hold onto when all the paradigms and ideologies of the world fall short." And "Propaganda Song" is about Marxist ideas around the source of power, the nature of our situation (banker's chains), and the belief that the people are justified in a violent overthrow of the government.

MMXXII was recorded at 512 Studios in South Austin with the multi-talented producer Omar Vallejo (Vallejo). The band worked in tandem with Omar to create a truly unique experience and powerful album for the band to date. The mutual respect between the band and Omar had led to a powerful exchange of musical ideas. They recall, "On the new album we got better and more ambitious with our songwriting, and we were improved in general as a band. It's our pinnacle work as a band so far."

Souls Extolled just wrapped out the winter tour for the new album. The tour took the band through the Southwest, up the West Coast from top to bottom, and then back down through the Pacific Northwest, Colorado, and back home. For their shows, concert goers can expect to see some very cool pedal setups that enrich the performance for a fuller live sound with jam sessions that will enthrall audiences. It's a must see show! Self-descriped as "gothic cholo motherfers" they'll typically rock boots, guy-liner, and a bunch of silver jewelry. And if the mood is right they'll go full goth with whited-out contacts and added theatrical characters joining them on stage. It's a hell of a lot of fun!

Since their launch in 2019 they've released two albums, an EP, and several singles, and have performed throughout Texas headlining some of the state's most prestigious rock halls. The release of the Seraphic War EP in late 2020 received major national radio airplay, as well as a growing list of notable press features. Their discography magnificently captures the dynamic nature of the explosive young band.



