Gospel Soul Singer Gene Moore Release Melodic Second Single ASK FOR RAIN

Motown Gospel recording artist, Gene Moore releases his second single from his upcoming sophomore album release, "Ask For Rain" and lyric video available on all DSPs today.

The Stevie Wonder-influenced track written by Bishop Jason Nelson showcases Gene's soothing melodic voice while offering encouragement to the listeners on their faith walk. "Ask for Rain" is a spiritual, soul-comforting song with a praise-and-worship feel that allows the listeners to surrender their cares while strengthening their faith.

On Monday, July 15, 2019, Gene Moore delivered a stellar performance of "Won't Be Moved" on Chicago's WGN Morning show. The anthem, "Won't Be Moved" is the Most Added song on Gospel radio, according to BDS. For full performance on WGN, click here.

The rising gospel artist will join his Motown Gospel label mate, Brian Courtney Wilson's JUST B(E) national tour in select cities. Gene Moore's hope is for attendees' faith to be strengthened, their hope restored, and their dreams renewed as he ministers to their souls.

August 23 - Atlanta, GA Center Stage Theatre

August 26 - Charleston, SC Music Farm

August 27 - Charlotte, NC McGlohon Theater

August 28 - Durham, NC Rhythms Live Music Hall

August 29 - Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

September 5 - Orlando, FL The Abbey

September 8 - New Orleans, LA House of Blues

September 10 - Houston, TX House of Blues

September 13 - Chicago Cambridge Room

September 15 - Dallas, TX The Promatory

Gene Moore's sophomore album, Tunnel Vision is scheduled for release August 2019.

