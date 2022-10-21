Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Gorgon City Team Up With Flirta D for New Single 'Sidewindah'

The new single is out now via Astralwerks/REALM.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Renowned British production duo Gorgon City have released their new single "Sidewindah" featuring the pioneering grime MC Flirta D out now via Astralwerks/REALM.

The new offering has every characteristic of a dancefloor essential - an effortlessly syncopated vocal courtesy of Flirta D, ominously synth hits, a rolling baseline, and a driving four to the floor rhythm that'll rumble its way through any venue, appeasing the Sidewinder raves as it does so.

"Sidewindah" has been a massive fan favorite throughout Gorgon City's live shows this year which have included a 16-week residency at Amnesia, Ibiza, and a packed-out festival run across the UK and US at shows such as Glastonbury, Portola Festival, Reading & Leeds and more.

To close off what has been another incredible year for them, the duo will be performing a second sold-out show at London's iconic Printworks on December 3rd. They have also just announced a headline date at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, CO, on April 27th - purchase tickets here.

After the release of their third album Olympia last year, the duo has achieved 10 BRIT-certified singles including 1x Platinum and 2x Gold. Their collab with DRAMA "You've Done Enough" has also been added to the highly anticipated FIFA 23 soundtrack.

Formed in 2012, Gorgon City have sold over 10 million singles and clocked up over 1.5 billion streams. While the duo are no strangers to chart success with hits such as "Ready For Your Love," their sound is rooted deep in club culture and made for live shows. Many songs get road-tested in clubs before being put onto an album. The live setting is where the duo truly thrives, and the pair have enjoyed sets around the world including Coachella, EDC Vegas, Glastonbury, and Israel's Get Lost Festival, Red Rocks as well as sold-out shows from iconic UK venues such as Printworks, Warehouse Project, and Tobacco Dock.

Listen to the new single here:




