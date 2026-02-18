Goose Add LEISURE, The Disco Biscuits, & More to Viva El Gonzo Lineup

The newly added bands also include Midnight Generation, Stuart Bogie, City of the Sun, and Ruthie Bandit.
Goose has announced an expanded lineup for its destination festival experience, Viva El Gonzo, set for May 7–9, 2026, in San José del Cabo, Mexico. The newly added bands include LEISURE, The Disco Biscuits, Midnight Generation, Stuart Bogie, City of the Sun, and Ruthie Bandit.
Anchored by three consecutive nights of performances by Goose, the festival will feature sets from My Morning Jacket, Cory Wong, LP Giobbi, Jim James acoustic set, California Honey Drops, and more. Goose will deliver two sets each night.
Travel packages and tickets are on sale now at VivaElGonzo.com. Over a dozen hotel choices will be available, from intimate boutique stays to luxurious all-inclusive resorts. Fans have the opportunity to customize the experience with additional activities, all-inclusive options, and more. A limited number of "music only" tickets are available for those who want to attend the festival and take care of their own lodging and transportation.
Viva El Gonzo blends music, art, and culture. The heart of the festival is El Ganzo Oasis. The venue, just steps from the Sea of Cortez, will host multiple stages, pop-up experiences, wellness events, and an eclectic marketplace of local vendors and cuisine, all designed to create a sensory-rich environment that reflects the festival’s "choose your own adventure" ethos. For more information about Viva El Gonzo, including travel packages, visit here.
Goose (3 Nights)
My Morning Jacket
Cory Wong
Jim James (Acoustic Set)
LP Giobbi (Dead House)
LEISURE
The Disco Biscuits
The California Honeydrops
Midnight Generation
Tractorbeam
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Dogs In A Pile (2 sets)
Eggy (2 sets)
Kitchen Dwellers
Mihali: Tribute to Nirvana Ft. Lespecial
Lespecial
Mikaela Davis
City Of The Sun
DJ Marb Menthols
Stuart Bogie
El Ganzo Collective
La Boa
Shamans
Ruthie Bandit
Photo Credit: Juliana Bernstein
