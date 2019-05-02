Good Gas Releases 'Live A Lil' Video Ft. FKi 1st & UnoTheActivist

FKi 1st and UnoTheActivist connect in the official music video for "Live A Lil," the breakout single from Good Gas, Vol. 2. Filmed on 4/20 during Good Gas' exclusive Coachella event, the video brings Atlanta energy to the Good Gas desert house and features cameos from buzzing Texas rapper G.U.N, rising Latin artist Ratchetón and more. Originally released in September 2018 via Mad Decent, "Live A Lil" has been gaining steam in recent months, organically racking up 10M plus streams and sparking its own viral dance challenge. Watch the Evijan John-directed video for "Live A Lil" here.

In recent years, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum artist FKi 1st has cemented himself as one of the most influential producers of our era. From his integral role in shaping the early sound of artists including Post Malone and Travis Scott, to consistently landing key placements on the biggest rap albums like Travis Scott's Astroworld, Migos' Culture II, 21 Savage's I Am > I Was, and most recently 2 Chainz' Rap Or Go To The League, FKi 1st continues to uplift hip-hop's brightest stars and most promising up-and-comers. All while also establishing himself as a consistent hitmaker and pioneering artist in his own right.

In 2018, FKi 1st partnered with Mad Decent to introduce his new project, Good Gas, a curated playlist series that features original music from FKi 1st's favorite artists of the moment. Good Gas, Vol. 1 included collaborations with 2 Chainz, A$AP Ferg, UnoTheActivist, MadeinTYO and gained over 20 million streams. The debut single "How I Feel," from the project hit #1 on Spotify's Top 50 Global Viral and Top 50 U.S. Viral in the first week. Good Gas, Vol. 2 followed, with FKi 1st showcasing another selection of the most talented up-and-comers including 03 Greedo, G Perico, KEY!, Kash Doll, Smooky MarGielaa, MadeinTYO and more. Good Gas has also been brought to life in a series of exclusive parties all over the world including recent events for SXSW in Austin, Texas and Coachella in Indio, California. Good Gas, Vol. 3 is in the pipeline and 2019 will be another defining year for both FKi 1st and Good Gas.





