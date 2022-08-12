Goo Goo Dolls Release 'Chaos in Bloom' Album

GRAMMY® Award nominated, multi-platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls have released their 13th studio album Chaos in Bloom via Warner Records, marking its release with the propulsive new song "Going Crazy".

The standout track harkens back to the band's power-chord alt-rock sound, assisted by the analog-to-tape recording process and vintage amps & pedals they used while making the entire album. As the first record of their career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, Chaos in Bloom finds the band continuing to evolve artistically as they have in the last four decades together. Listen to the album now here and visit here for the exclusive Chaos in Bloom merch collection.

"Going Crazy'' serves as a finale for the steady output of songs released so far from the LP, following the melodic offerings "You Are The Answer" and "Yeah, I Like You" that arrived earlier this summer. Consisting of 10 tracks, Chaos in Bloom is an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that's led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock outfits of all time.

While Chaos in Bloom isn't necessarily an album borne out by the pandemic, many of the tracks reflect on all of the things in daily life that became amplified while everyone was isolated from one another and sequestered at home. To record the album, Rzeznik and Takac retreated to Dreamland Studios just outside Woodstock, New York during the pandemic.

An environment as remote as it is rich with historic rock music roots, the location proved to be the perfect setting for clearing the noise and creating such a record, which carries a true live quality that the band captured by blending vintage instruments and gear with new-age recording processes and techniques. To celebrate the album release this week, Spotify has dedicated their coveted Times Square billboard in New York City to Goo Goo Dolls and the arrival of Chaos in Bloom.

Today, the band has also announced the second leg of their nationwide Chaos in Bloom tour, adding to their sprawling headlining tour this summer in which they're playing at iconic outdoor venues including Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, and Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY. The newly announced tour dates will kick off on October 28th in Eau Claire, WI, and will serve as an intimate theater tour that will see the band playing new songs, deep cuts and the hits from their illustrious catalog.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, August 17 at 10am local time through Thursday, August 18 at 10pm local time, and general onsale tickets will be available beginning Friday, August 19th at 10AM local time. For tickets and more information, visit here.

The Chaos in Bloom tour will see the band performing multiple songs from the brand new record for the first time ever including "Yeah, I Like You," "Going Crazy," and "War," along with other tracks from their complete discography. Blue October will provide support for the entire run, and more information & tickets can be found via the band's website HERE.

Goo Goo Dolls have partnered with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.

Listen to the new album here:

GOO GOO DOLLS - CHAOS IN BLOOM TOUR DATES

August 12, 2022 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 13, 2022 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

August 14, 2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 16, 2022 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 17, 2022 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

August 19, 2022 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 20, 2022 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 21, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

August 23, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

August 24, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

August 26, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

August 28, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 30, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

August 31, 2022 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

September 3, 2022 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

September 4, 2022 - Palo Alto, CA - Frost Amphitheater

September 12, 2022 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

September 13, 2022 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

September 15, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Mejer Gardens

September 17, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

September 18, 2022 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

September 20, 2022 - Doswell, VA - After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

September 21, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

September 22, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

September 24, 2022 - Buffalo, NY - Keybank Center

October 28, 2022 - Eau Claire, WI - Pablo Center At The Confluence *

October 30, 2022 - Ames, IA - Iowa State Center - Stephens Auditorium *

October 31, 2022 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall *

November 2, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theatre *

November 3, 2022 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Thrivent Hall *

November 5, 2022 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center *

November 6, 2022 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre *

November 7, 2022 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center *

November 9, 2022 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre *

November 11, 2022 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts *

November 12, 2022 - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tulsa *

November 14, 2022 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

November 15, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts *

November 16, 2022 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences - Helen DeVitt Jones Theater *

November 18, 2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium *

November 20, 2022 - El Paso, TX - Plaza Theatre *

*Onsale August 19th at 10AM Local Time