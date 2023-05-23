Gogol Bordello, Green Day, Fugazi, Dead Kennedys Members Release Ukrainian Charity Single

All proceeds will go to Kind Deeds to help wounded Ukrainian defenders regain mobility with prosthetics.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

International punk band Gogol Bordello & friends, led by Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz, release a collaborative single for charity, “United Strike Back.”

Out on Hütz’s own label, Casa Gogol, the track features punk & hardcore heavy hitters like Tre Cool (Green Day), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Joe Lally (Fugazi, The Messthetics), Roger Miret (Agnostic Front), Monte Pittman (Ministry), Sasha (Kazka) and Puzzled Panther.

Hütz shares “Here, living legends of punk and hardcore who always meant so much to me, come together to show their much needed support for Ukrainian freedom fighters.”

The powerful punk anthem fights back against imperialism and dictatorship, with a unifying cry of “That's the way united people strike back. That's the way your palace crumbles, that's the way the house of cards tumbles, that's the way the dictator’s story ends, as we stand with brothers, sisters, lovers and friends.”

All proceeds will go to Kind Deeds to help wounded Ukrainian defenders regain mobility with prosthetics.

The release precedes Gogol Bordello’s EU & US Summer Tour (stopping at The Atlantis on August 5), as well as the world premiere of VICE News original film Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story at Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. Executive Produced by Liev Schreiber, the doc covers Eugene’s rise in the Kyiv underground scene and NYC, to a recent groundbreaking trip to Ukraine after the Russian invasion. 

The band recently performed for Rolling Stone, The Recording Academy’s Global Spin and WNYC’s Soundcheck, with Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz continuing to be a “flagbearer of the cultural resistance…as the one-year mark of the war in Ukraine approaches” (CBC Radio's The Sunday Magazine).

Since 1999, International punk band Gogol Bordello, led by Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz, has been filling up rooms with an energy that could run a whole city. Their latest album Solidaritine is no exception, going back to their hardcore roots: "With a Fugazi cover, Social Distortion references, and an appearance from H.R. of Bad Brains, Gogol Bordello’s mission is well-studied and seemingly endorsed by icons of the genre," Consequence declares.

The band has lit up stages around the world alongside System of a Down, Primus, Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, dueted with Regina Spektor, and cut albums with legends Rick Rubin and Steve Albini.

Russia's war in Ukraine is personal for Eugene & the band, who have been tirelessly advocating for Ukrainian solidarity, partnering with Nova Ukraine, ArtDopomoga, and putting together benefits with Patti Smith, The Hold Steady, Suzanne Vega, Magnetic Fields, Matisyahu and more.

Hütz has also appeared in arthouse films such as Liev Schreiber’s Everything Is Illuminated with Elijah Wood, Filth and Wisdom helmed by Madonna and documentary Gogol Bordello Non-Stop.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Mary Bridget Davies to Record Live Album in New York City Photo
Mary Bridget Davies to Record Live Album in New York City

Ms. Davies will be joined by acclaimed NYC musicians such as Clint DeGanon on drums (Stevie Wonder, West Side Story), Mark Berman on piano (Sex In The City, Bullets Over Broadway), Alex Prezzano on guitar (A Night With Janis Joplin) and Dave Richards on Bass (Hamilton, Indigo Girls).

NMPA Annual Meeting to Honor Brandi Carlile With Songwriter Icon Award Photo
NMPA Annual Meeting to Honor Brandi Carlile With Songwriter Icon Award

Nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Brandi Carlile will receive this year’s NMPA Songwriter Icon Award. Additionally, Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl will deliver a keynote conversation. The event will also feature the first-ever NMPA Non-Performing Songwriter Icon Award.

Sad Park Announce New Album NO MORE SOUND & Share New Single Photo
Sad Park Announce New Album 'NO MORE SOUND' & Share New Single

The band worked with AJJ’s Sean Bonnette, who oversaw production and collaborated with vocalist/guitarist Graham Steele on the lyric writing process, helped bassist/vocalist Sam Morton, drummer Grant Bubar and guitarist Aidan Memory not only create a record that flows, musically and thematically, from beginning to end.

Jeremiah Fraites & Taylor Deupree Team Up For Northern (Redux) Photo
Jeremiah Fraites & Taylor Deupree Team Up For 'Northern (Redux)'

Jeremiah Fraites has teamed up with ambient musician and sound artist Taylor Deupree for a forthcoming release titled Northern (Redux). Northern (Redux) is a complete reimagining of Deupree’s acclaimed 2006 album featuring new piano contributions written and recorded by Fraites along with renewed versions of the original tracks composed by Deupree.


From This Author - Michael Major

HBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much ContentHBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much Content
Photos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian PremierePhotos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian Premiere
Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'
Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO