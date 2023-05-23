Gogol Bordello, Green Day, Fugazi, Dead Kennedys Members Release Ukrainian Charity Single

International punk band Gogol Bordello & friends, led by Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz, release a collaborative single for charity, “United Strike Back.”

Out on Hütz’s own label, Casa Gogol, the track features punk & hardcore heavy hitters like Tre Cool (Green Day), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Joe Lally (Fugazi, The Messthetics), Roger Miret (Agnostic Front), Monte Pittman (Ministry), Sasha (Kazka) and Puzzled Panther.

Hütz shares “Here, living legends of punk and hardcore who always meant so much to me, come together to show their much needed support for Ukrainian freedom fighters.”

The powerful punk anthem fights back against imperialism and dictatorship, with a unifying cry of “That's the way united people strike back. That's the way your palace crumbles, that's the way the house of cards tumbles, that's the way the dictator’s story ends, as we stand with brothers, sisters, lovers and friends.”

All proceeds will go to Kind Deeds to help wounded Ukrainian defenders regain mobility with prosthetics.

The release precedes Gogol Bordello’s EU & US Summer Tour (stopping at The Atlantis on August 5), as well as the world premiere of VICE News original film Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story at Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. Executive Produced by Liev Schreiber, the doc covers Eugene’s rise in the Kyiv underground scene and NYC, to a recent groundbreaking trip to Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

The band recently performed for Rolling Stone, The Recording Academy’s Global Spin and WNYC’s Soundcheck, with Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz continuing to be a “flagbearer of the cultural resistance…as the one-year mark of the war in Ukraine approaches” (CBC Radio's The Sunday Magazine).

Since 1999, International punk band Gogol Bordello, led by Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz, has been filling up rooms with an energy that could run a whole city. Their latest album Solidaritine is no exception, going back to their hardcore roots: "With a Fugazi cover, Social Distortion references, and an appearance from H.R. of Bad Brains, Gogol Bordello’s mission is well-studied and seemingly endorsed by icons of the genre," Consequence declares.

The band has lit up stages around the world alongside System of a Down, Primus, Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, dueted with Regina Spektor, and cut albums with legends Rick Rubin and Steve Albini.

Russia's war in Ukraine is personal for Eugene & the band, who have been tirelessly advocating for Ukrainian solidarity, partnering with Nova Ukraine, ArtDopomoga, and putting together benefits with Patti Smith, The Hold Steady, Suzanne Vega, Magnetic Fields, Matisyahu and more.

Hütz has also appeared in arthouse films such as Liev Schreiber’s Everything Is Illuminated with Elijah Wood, Filth and Wisdom helmed by Madonna and documentary Gogol Bordello Non-Stop.