Godsmack Extend 2019 Summer Tour Dates, UNDER YOUR SCARS #5 on Active Rock Chart

GODSMACK will extend their in-progress world tour with additional dates taking the band into the fall. The new shows, with Halestorm supporting, kick off September 20 in Green Bay, WI and wrapOctober 18 in Tulsa, OK. Tickets for the fall shows go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM (local time).

The band--Sully Erna [vocals, guitar], Tony Rombola [guitar], Robbie Merrill [bass], and Shannon Larkin [drums]-just wrapped their European and U.K. dates. They've spent more than a year on the road, both in North America and throughout Europe in support of their WHEN LEGENDS RISE album.

Next month, GODSMACK will headline a run of North American shows (including a July 23 New York City show at the Beacon Theatre) with special guests New Years Day, followed by a stretch of festival appearances leading GODSMACK straight into the recently added shows.

"Under Your Scars"is the latest single from the band's current album, WHEN LEGENDS RISE. The song is now #5 on the Active Rock Chart, coming on the heels of the album's two previous #1 active rock hits: "When Legends Rise" and "Bulletproof," the latter of which was recently certified Gold in the US for over 500,000 digital single equivalents and was also the most-played song at rock radio in 2018.

To coincide with the release of "Under Your Scars,"SULLY ERNA announced the creation of The Scars Foundation to support ongoing mental health struggles facing so many. For more information, please click here.

WHEN LEGENDS RISE marks the band's seventh studio album and their first in four years. The critically acclaimed 11-song collection entered the Billboard Top 200 album chart in the top ten (#8), with four #1 placements on other charts: Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Music Albums, Top Independent Albums and Top Alternative Albums. WHEN LEGENDS RISE is available on CD, LP and Digital; purchase or stream it here. The album finds the guys doubling down on their combination of tightly wound riffs, rhythmic fury, naked emotions and pushed-to-the-edge vocals, all fired up with melodic precision and tight songcraft.

GODSMACK's updated North American dates are as follows:

DATE CITY VENUE Fri 7/5 Las Vegas, NV The Joint @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Fri 7/12 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory **Sat 7/13 Mansfield, OH Inkcarceration Festival &Sun 7/14 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion &Tue 7/16 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre &Wed 7/17 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater &Fri 7/19 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater &Sat 7/20 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Resort Casino - Ovation Hall &Sun 7/21 Glenn Falls, NY Cool Insuring Arena &Tue 7/23 New York, NY Beacon Theatre &Wed 7/24 Oxon Hill, MD The Theatre at MGM National Harbor &Fri 7/26 Montville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena **Sat 7/27 Montreal, QC Heavy Montreal **Sun 7/28 Bangor, ME Impact Music Festival **Sun 8/4 Sturgis, SD Buffalo Chip Campground **Fri 8/9 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest ^**Fri 9/7 Concord, VA Blue Ridge Rock Fest ^*Fri 9/20 Green Bay, WI Resch Center ^*Sat 9/21 Madison, WI Alliant Energy Center ^*Sun 9/22 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center ^*Tue 9/24 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center ^*Wed 9/25 Wichita, KS In-Trust Bank Arena ^*Fri 9/27 Cape Girardeau, MO Show Me Center **Sat 9/28 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Music Festival ^*Sun 9/29 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^*Tue 10/1 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds ^*Wed 10/2 Estero, FL Hertz Arena ^*Fri 10/4 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Civic Center ^*Sat 10/5 Southaven, MS Landers Center ^*Sun 10/6 Rogers, AR Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion ^*Tue 10/8 Loveland, CO Budweiser Events Center ^*Wed 10/9 Salt Lake City, UT Usana Amphitheatre ^Fri 10/11 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino ^* Sat 10/12 Bakersfield, CA RaboBank Arena ^*Sun 10/13 Ontario, CA Citizen's Business Bank Arena ^*Tue 10/15 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^*Wed 10/16 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Pavillion ^*Fri 10/18 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

&Godsmack with support from New Years Day

**Godsmack festival appearance

^Indicates new date

*Godsmack with support from Halestorm

Godsmack stand strong as 21st century hard rock titans. With an unbreakable spirit and diehard work ethic evocative of their hometown, the Boston quartet fought hard to secure a place in music history since first smashing their way on to the scene in 1998. To date, they've notched a staggering ten #1 singles at mainstream rock radio, including "Awake," "Straight Out of Line," "Cryin' Like A Bitch," and "I Stand Alone." Moreover, they've enjoyed 24 Top 10 hits at the format-the most of any act since February 1999-as well as four Grammy nominations, and were winners of The Billboard Music Awards Rock Artists of the Year in 2001. Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has also unleashed three consecutive albums at #1 on the Billboard Top 200-namely Faceless [2003], IV [2006], and The Oracle [2010]. This places them in league with Van Halen, U2, Metallica, Dave Matthews Band, and Linkin Park who have also enjoyed the same streak. Moreover, the accomplishment on the road remains staggering with headlining sets around the world. They still stand alone.





