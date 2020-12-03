Globally Renowned Pop Group PRETTYMUCH Signs to Sire Records

Announced today, globally renowned pop group PRETTYMUCH inks new deal with Sire Records. Since forming in 2016, PRETTYMUCH have taken the music world by storm - they have accumulated more than a billion audio and video streams, sold out two headline tours, performed on the biggest award show stages, scored multiple brand partnerships and released three EPs, all while earning acclaim from fans and critics alike. Now, PRETTYMUCH is entering a new era, and it all begins with their signing to Sire Records and first new music to be released since 2019, coming in the new year. Watch their official announcement video here.

"We're beyond excited to finally announce our new partnership with Sire Records and to turn the page to the next chapter of our careers as artists," PRETTYMUCH says. "We've taken the past year to redefine ourselves-individually and collectively-and to take the driver's seat in all things creative. Already, the collaborative spirit and energy we've felt with the new team has given us the confidence and the motivation to strive for bigger and better ideas we didn't know were attainable, and most importantly, they've let us be authentic to ourselves in the process. We can't wait to share what we've been working on with the world, but don't call it a comeback... for us, this is just the beginning."

Rani Hancock, President of Sire Records, says, "We are thrilled to welcome PRETTYMUCH to our Sire Records family. They are true quadruple threats - impressive singers, songwriters and producers, and captivating performers - who have put in the hard work over the past 3 years to build a strong fan base. Now it's their time to thrive. Sonny Takhar, Mitch Eisner, and the team at KYN are incredible partners, and we can't wait to share PRETTYMUCH's new music with the world."

KYN Entertainment's Sonny Takhar, Founder & CEO, and Mitch Eisner, Artist Manager, add, "When we were looking for a new partner, Rani, Sire and the extended Warner Records family were our first phone call. The new year heralds the perfect time to bring the band's exciting new music to the world stage."

Formed in 2016, PRETTYMUCH-comprised of Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Zion Kuwonu, Nick Mara, and Austin Porter-have been hustling since their inception. Early singles like "Would You Mind" and "Summer On You" got them noticed by popheads and critics; later projects, like last year's Phases and INTL:EP, helped them achieve liftoff, building on their strong musical roots as they worked their way to the top. To date, the band have accumulated more than 1 billion audio and video streams, with a combined social following of 6.3 million. They have sold out two headline tours and opened for Khalid, and were named Artists to Watch by Rolling Stone, MTV, Los Angeles Times, with Billboard honoring them in their "21 Under 21" list three years in a row. They were nominated as Best Boy Band at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Best PUSH Artist of the Year at the 2018 MTV's Video Music Awards and Best Group at the 2019 MTV's Video Music Awards, and most recently, Choice Music Group at the Teen Choice Awards 2019. Their television performances include The Late Late Show with James Corden, Good Morning America, Fox's A Christmas Story special, the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, and the 2018 MTV VMAs, and they have partnered with A-list brands such as Puma, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Moncler, FujiFilm, Hollister, and more.

